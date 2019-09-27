Following a whistleblower complaint that President Donald Trump asked the President of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his family, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into the president. During the impeachment inquiry, the House Judiciary Committee must investigate the president to determine if there is enough evidence to draft articles of impeachment for the House to vote on.
Given the gravity of the situation, The Red & Black decided to ask students how they felt regarding the decision of House Democratic leadership to open an impeachment inquiry.
Heather Mcabee is a sophomore public relations major.
“Yes, I do [think the House should start an impeachment inquiry]. I agree with the process that they’re going through. I think the investigation should have happened … a while ago. So I agree with the process that’s happening.”
John Jurgens is a senior.
“I support it. I don’t see much harm in an inquiry, at least. I think it’s definitely something that needs to be looked into for sure.”
Cherokee Barefield is a freshman biology major.
“I would [support an impeachment inquiry] because what he [President Trump] did sounds unethical, and he shouldn’t be contacting the Ukraine over that and investigating another hopeful president candidate. This sounds unethical, so I think that, yeah, I would support the impeachment.”
Abdalla Hassan is a senior psychology major.
“Yeah, absolutely. I think that’s something they needed to do a long time ago … he did a bunch of things. The fact that he had a lot of investigations on him. The obstruction of justice investigation and the Mueller investigation and all that. The fact that he’s not even delivering on any of his promises. I think he should have been impeached a very long time ago. Even his promises are not even good.”
Vikas Kunchala is a master’s student studying artificial intelligence.
“In my opinion, because I’m coming from a different country, America is one of the few places where democracy is one of the strong pillars of the nation. So, in my opinion, if any leader is in a way abusing their thing, the action has to be taken. Whatever the public thinks is right, and the leaders have to do it … there are not really a lot of countries where the public has the power to vote the leader out … and America does have that process of something built into the Constitution … it shouldn’t happen like someone just comes and screws up the democracy and then he gets away with it … and there’s nothing wrong with an inquiry … I also feel that because this has put a light on Joe Biden, and he’s actually contesting to be a president … there should be a way to do some kind of inquiry into this guy’s background as well … but right now, the point of interest is the person who is in power and abusing the democracy.”
