Following several vaping-related deaths, the Trump administration has begun to take steps to regulate e-cigarettes, preparing a ban on flavored e-cigarettes. It should be noted that flavored nicotine e-cigarettes have not caused the rising number of lung disease cases that has been in the news. Even so, regulations on flavored e-cigarettes could have a major impact on the public health, especially on college campuses. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, e-cigarettes are the most common form of tobacco used by youth, highlighting vaping’s prominence among young people and those who will enter college in the near future.
In light of the new restrictions, The Red & Black asked University of Georgia students whether they thought the federal government’s new policies will improve the public health.
Miles Jordan is a fifth-year computer science major.
“I think, generally, yes [they will improve the public health]. I think that e-cigarettes are probably just another way for Big Tobacco to get to the public. Stuff like vapes and e-cigarettes are commonly distributed in high schools and that sort of thing, so I think it’s good that they are putting some regulations on that.”
Rhea Dhamapurkar is a junior biology and psychology double major.
“I think it is [a good idea] because there’s been a lot of research done about e-cigarettes and vaping and how detrimental it is … there was an article about … a teenager who passed away actually because it created a brain illness in him, and he passed away from that. So there’s clearly a lot of detrimental health effects to vaping, and I really feel like if the government gets involved more, then it will cause less people to get addicted and it will cause less deaths and illnesses.”
Maggie Collette is a junior sociology and women’s studies double major.
“I think it’s good … it kind of went out of control. I guess it kind of goes back into if you can choose your own health, sort of. But I kind of think that it’s good.”
Josh Yao is a senior finance major.
“I definitely think [it’s a good idea] … I do vape, but I think there definitely needs to be more boundaries and regulations towards how things are shown …. Maybe a couple years ago there was a vape kind of store right in the middle of it, and you would just actively see people smoking and it’s just like inside a public area. And they also proposed these different flavors that kind of attract teens. And, you know, there’s stuff like Fruit Loops, gummy worms, stuff like that.”
Holly Stewart is a sophomore marketing major.
“I do think it’s a good idea, although I think it is important to preserve your freedom of choice. However, I think, more importantly, the government should be focusing on the awareness of it. I think they should be doing more to make people more aware, to make it less trendy.”
