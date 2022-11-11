You are not alone: Overcoming sexual assault as a UGA student

According to the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network, “females ages 16-19 are four times more likely than the general population to be victims of rape, attempted rape or sexual assault.”
As a woman, I’ve been exposed to countless statistics my whole life. I remember sitting in my ninth-grade health class, listening to my physical education coach fumble over discussing sex education with a group of immature adolescents. Giggles would rumble through the classroom at the discussion of “flavored condoms” and “STDs.”
However, a hush would fall over the room when our coach would begin to divulge more serious topics. “Sexual assault” and “rape” would evaporate any giggles or commentary. It’s a taboo topic to discuss: We are all consciously aware, yet we never think we’ll be victims of it.
I am a victim of sexual assault. My story adds itself to the millions of women who have gone through my experience and trauma. The night of Aug. 20, 2022 would change my life forever.
This is my story.
I consider myself to be a “late bloomer” when it comes to dating and boys — my first date was at 16, my first kiss at 17 and my first boyfriend at 18. Thinking back, those seemed like such monumental moments in my life. They feel insignificant to the person I’ve become now.
With this in mind, my inexperience tended to make me naive. I’ve always gone into relationships giving 110% of my energy to my partner. But 99% of the time, they cannot meet me halfway. I end up getting more hurt than I should. On top of that, I’ve struggled with generalized anxiety disorder, depression and anorexia my entire life. My self-esteem is non-existent, giving way for any man — or really boy — to walk all over me.
After two years’ worth of relationship pitfalls, I decided to take a break this past summer. I wanted to focus on preparing myself for the jump from high school to college life, which was to ensue in the coming fall semester. That was, of course, until I met him. For anonymity, I’ll refer to him as “P” for perpetrator.
P and I met through a close, mutual friend of ours. She claimed to have grown up with him. “He’s a really great guy. Super honest, sincere and kind. I think he’ll be good for you,” she exclaimed. And for a short time, he appeared to be.
I don’t want to discredit the few fond memories that P and I shared. At the beginning of our short-lived time together, I felt safe and respected by P. This was something I had never experienced while in a relationship.
However, I don’t want to describe P as a good person. He wasn’t then and is not now. There were a slew of red flags before the actual incident occurred. P would find ways to belittle my intelligence, was angered easily and would cope with his problems through substance abuse whether it were pot or alcohol.
Most importantly, P asked me to be his girlfriend three days prior to the assault. The conversation was prompted after I told him that I “wanted to wait to have sex until we were actually together and were together for a substantial amount of time.” Five minutes later, he asked me to be in a relationship with him. This should have been my number one red flag; nonetheless, I was blinded by his charming personality and kind words.
Talking about, let alone thinking about Aug. 20 is difficult for me. Mostly because I don’t remember much of it. P and I had made plans to meet some friends downtown in Athens for drinks that evening. After spending the entire day running errands, we decided a night in to relax would be nice. In lieu of a night downtown, we decided to bring the party to us. P went outside for frequent smoke breaks with his roommate while I took several shots — perhaps “too many.” Through my drunken haze, P guided me upstairs to his room.
This is the last thing I remember from that night.
The aftermath
Cold. That was the first thing I felt the morning after I glanced around the room for my phone — I had no idea what time it was. I stepped out of bed and realized I was missing all of my clothes. Just below my feet, I stepped on something wet — a used condom. Panic, devastation and heartbreak set in. I attribute this to waking up and not knowing what someone did to my own body.
I shook P awake as tears began to stream down my cheeks. “What happened last night?” I asked breathlessly.
He chuckled, “Do you not remember? we slept together.” I raised my voice a little, exclaiming that he knew I wanted to wait. “Yeah well, that’s not what you said last night,” he shot back.
P then went on to recount the events of the evening, claiming that I “enticed him.” He remembered everything, and I didn’t. I explained to him that I was blackout drunk; he responded by saying he knew that. I was dumbfounded. I expressed to P that I trusted him to take care of me. He did not. “I don’t know what you're accusing me of, but I didn’t take advantage of you,” he said.
In the state of Georgia, a lack of consent can be split into three categories: mentally defective, mentally incapacitated and physically helpless. My situation would fall under the mentally-incapacitated category and can be defined as “a person is temporarily incapable of appreciating or controlling the person’s conduct as a result of the influence of a controlled or intoxicating substance: administered to the person without the person’s consent; or that renders the person unaware a sexual act is occurring” according to RAINN.
With this in mind, one would categorize my situation as non-consensual. P, however, refused to see it this way. Nor did he offer an apology beyond “I’m sorry you feel that way.” Frustrated and in tears, I excused myself downstairs.
The first person I called was the one who set us up. I recounted the situation to her and she told me I needed to leave immediately, further exclaiming, she was “disgusted with P and that it wasn’t my fault.”
I then called my mother; she told me the same thing, and questioned me, “Do you want us to come and get you, go to the hospital, anything?” I couldn’t think straight and said I had to hang up.
I went back upstairs to face P. I was quiet and numb. He drove me to the pharmacy to buy me a Plan B pill. I didn’t realize I even needed one. He asked me to stay with him, and I did. I slept with him again after the incident. I figured the damage had already been done. I attempted to convince myself that it was an accident or that my situation was normal. It was not.
Two weeks passed before he broke up with me over text. I called him crying — P would not leave me after he shattered my spirit. He told me he was “so sorry” and that he “cared about me too much.” Most importantly, he claimed we were moving too fast. That did not seem to be an issue for him during the assault.
Making the realization
In hindsight, I have so many regrets. I should’ve never put myself in a situation where he could've taken advantage of me such as drinking too much. I should’ve left him the moment I realized what he had done to me. I should’ve called the police or gone to the hospital.
But I didn’t. I decided against discussing my case with law enforcement for two reasons: I was still in a fragile state and would’ve taken P back if he’d asked me, and I didn’t want to live through the trauma of Aug. 20 any more than I had to.
A month later, P and I spoke again. The logistics are unimportant; however we were both intoxicated. We got into an argument on the phone, him claiming that I was “mean to him” and that “I hurt him.” Most annoyingly, that I “made him feel stupid”
“What are you talking about, you literally sexually assaulted me,” I said.
“Don’t pull that card with me. You got drunk that night knowing what was going to happen. You knew what you were getting yourself into. You wanted me to fuck you. This is your fault,” he said coldly and hung up.
The following day, I went to the University of Georgia Health Center for an emergency psychology appointment. During the evening prior, I contemplated suicide. I remember sitting on the floor of my friend’s shower, the water dripping from the ends of my hair to my fingertips. I glanced over to her razor when the thought came into my head — it was pure devastation. P had already taken so much from me because of him, I considered taking my own life.
It was at that point that I knew I needed immediate help. As I told my story to my psychologist, his face grew somber and stoic. He allowed me to process my feelings. We sat in silence as tears flowed down my cheeks. It wasn’t an angry kind of sadness. It was pure sorrow.
Learning to grow
Finally, my psychologist stood and walked to his desk. I watched as he scribbled something down on a business card. He then turned and handed me the card. I read the words silently as he began to speak.
“[Relationship and sexual violence prevention]is a program here at UGA that assists sexual assault victims. Based on what you’ve told me, the legal system makes it impossible for you to take action. To my limited knowledge, you would have had to call the police directly after the assault, collect the used condom, not change clothes, et cetera. However, RSVP can examine your case and see if there is a route you can take. Beyond that, they offer extensive therapy and evaluations for their patients,” my psychologist said.
Pressing charges was not an option for me. I knew his family would do everything in their power to avoid his conviction. They would victim-shame me and that was something I could not deal with in my current headspace. However, I did not want to live in fear of running into him.
There have been multiple instances in which P and I had crossed paths at bars. I’d often be with a group of friends when one of us would notice him staring. All it took was for us to make eye contact before I’d have a panic attack. Even worse, my friends would point out how he seemed to follow me — more importantly, follow me while he was alone. Funny enough, I remember an instance where he was wearing camo; ironically, he was in no way being subtle. It made me beyond uncomfortable.
Though help did not come easy. I was rescheduled, referred, screened and canceled multiple times before I could get regular therapy appointments. Come Oct. 11, almost two months after the assault, I was beyond frustrated walking into my therapist’s office. I expressed my annoyance to my therapist. She countered my frustration immediately by discussing my options.
“For those who decide not to take legal action, UGA offers student advocacy for sexual assault victims,” my therapist said. The RSVP Advocacy program allows its victims to seek justice outside the legal system. For instance, an “on-campus restraining order” or blocking admission for non-UGA students. The bottom line, there is no quick fix. What may be the “right” response for me, may not be the “right response” for someone else.
Seeing the world differently
I now see the world as pre- and post-Aug. 20, unfortunately. The way I look at people is with increased hesitation and less trust. My greatest desire is to get back to being comfortable with myself and with men in general, though this goal may be impossible.
I’m unsure if P will ever see or read this. Quite frankly, I don’t care. I’m not writing this article for him or even myself. This isn’t “my revenge story.”
I’m writing this for all the women who have similar experiences. After the assault, I’d never felt more alone or hopeless in my entire life. I’m not sure how long it will take for me to get better. My therapist put it best: “The healing process is different for everyone. For some, it takes two months. For others, two years. Either is completely valid.”
Regardless, I’ve found that talking about my experience is therapeutic. Someone told me recently that “writing is powerful: You have a strong voice and I hope you use it for good.” I hope that in sharing my story, I can help connect women with the resources I wish I’d known about.
Perhaps most important, however, is knowing that you are not alone. As depressing as it is, my story is not uncommon. Just by talking about my experience with other women, I’ve noticed how frequent sexual, verbal and physical assaults occur in relationships. In the aftermath, however, my greatest wish is to be both an ally and advocate for sexual assault victims.
I want people to know they’re not alone. More importantly, that they’re strong and capable enough to speak up.