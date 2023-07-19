William R. “Bill” Shipp, a fierce political journalist and long-time reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, died Saturday, July 8, at 89 years old. Before he began his extensive career of holding political leaders and institutions to the utmost accountability, Shipp maintained the same dedication to transparency and equality as a student journalist at The Red & Black.
While Shipp was serving as managing editor in 1953, The Red & Black published a series of opinion and editorial articles against school segregation in Georgia, specifically in the case of Horace Ward, a Black applicant who was denied entrance to the University of Georgia School of Law in September 1950 and instead offered admission for an out-of-state school. Shipp directly addressed both the specific racial policies of UGA in his reporting and the state government’s lack of action towards equal education.
In response, the university and the Board of Regents threatened to cut off funding to The Red & Black and imposed an oversight committee to review and censor any potentially damaging information The Red & Black intended to publish. Never one to turn a blind eye to potential corruption, Shipp resigned from The Red & Black in December 1953 along with Walter A. Lundy, the editor in chief. The event generated state and national headlines.
“[Shipp] forged a path for the student paper to stick to its guns and commit itself to brave reporting and, when necessary, editorials criticizing both the university and the state at large for injustice, specifically around racial segregation,” said Daniel Funke, an alum of The Red & Black who previously completed research on Shipp while at UGA.
After his resignation, Shipp joined the military and served in the U.S. Army. When he returned home, he joined The Atlanta Constitution in 1956, where he earned the reputation of a tough but fair journalist with an immense dedication to his craft.
He left The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 1987 to found “Bill Shipp’s Georgia,” one of the earliest political publications in the digital world. His indelible legacy will continue to serve as an inspiration to journalists.
“Journalism in Georgia was well served with Bill Shipp as a role model for several generations of reporters who followed in his footsteps but never quite matched his skill set and knowledge of state government and the political process,” said Melita Easters, the executive director of Georgia WIN List and former chair of The Red & Black Board of Directors. “He will be missed not only for his journalism skills, but his marvelous sense of humor and his ability to hold the attention of a room anytime he launched into a story.”