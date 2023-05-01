Athens, GA — Dawn Sawyer was presented with the inaugural Juanita Cousins Traughber Scholarship Award at the 2023 Red & Black spring awards banquet, held on April 27 at Georgian Hall.
The award is made possible by the Juanita Cousins Traughber Scholarship Fund which was created in December 2022 by Juanita Traughber. During her time at The Red & Black from 2005 to 2008, Juanita I. Cousins made an impact on the publication as a reporter, columnist and editor. When she was named Editor in Chief in 2007, she made history as the first Black woman named to the top position since The Red & Black's founding in 1893.
The Traughber Award is presented to a Red & Black newsroom staffer who has demonstrated a commitment to these principles both through their own reporting and through their leadership in the newsroom. The award comes with a $1,000 scholarship.
The award was presented to Sawyer by Traughber and Tracie Powell, a member of the Red & Black Board of Directors. Sawyer has served as an editor on the Guides & Magazines team as well as a member of the DEI Committee. She previously served on the recruitment team and the culture desk. Her work includes coverage on Black education issues in Athens, student food insecurity and local Black history.
“Congratulations to Dawn for earning this well-deserved recognition and inaugural award. I am pleased to have read about her coverage of socio-economic and race-related issues, including highlighting the contributions of Blacks in Athens, and I appreciate her contributions as a reporter and editor to make The Red & Black's guides more 'inclusive, informative, and representative' of the community," Traughber said. "With best wishes for her bright future, I hope this scholarship makes her studies more comfortable and look forward to witnessing her continued success in the newsroom.”
