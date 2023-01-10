The Red & Black’s special issue on Georgia’s National Championship will be published on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Due to high demand, we will be distributing the papers at our office as well as select spots on campus. We also have front-page posters and more. Details are below.
Special-edition newspaper
Get a free copy at Tate or the Arch on Jan. 12
Students will be distributing copies on campus and downtown between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. We will have one free copy per person while supplies last.
Get a free copy — and buy more — at our office on Jan. 12 and 13
We will hand out copies and have additional copies available for a small donation of $5 per copy, with a limit of 5 extra issues per person.
Not in Athens? Order a copy online.
Copies can be ordered online starting Thursday, Jan. 12, with a fee for shipping and handling.
Order here
Front-page poster
A front-page poster is available of the Jan. 12, 2023 issue.
It is 11 x 17 inches and fits a standard frame. The poster is printed on heavyweight, high-quality gloss paper.
Note that the watermark in the image shown is to protect our copyrighted material. There is no watermark on the poster.
Click here to order
All proceeds from poster and book sales benefit our nonprofit student news organization.