Our special issue will be released on Thursday, Jan. 5. Here's information on how to get a copy of the issue, as well as updates on front-page posters.
The Red & Black’s special issue on Georgia’s Peach Bowl win will be released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. We have free distribution at our office in Athens and will have some copies available for distribution by mail.
Get a free paper — and buy more copies — at our office Jan. 5 and 6
We will have papers at our office. One free paper per person and additional copies for a small donation to our nonprofit student newsroom.
- Where: 540 Baxter Street
- When: Thursday, Jan. 5 from 10 to 4 and Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 to 1
- How Much: First paper: Free; 2 papers: $5 donation; 3 papers: $10 donation; 4 papers: $15 donation; 5 papers: $20 donation
- Payment Methods: Cash, Card, Paypal, Venmo, Apple Pay
Not in Athens? Order copies online
We will have a limited number of papers available for delivery outside of Athens. There is a $10 charge for priority mail delivery. Additional copies can be added to the order at a discounted rate.
Order at: redandblackstore.com
Order front-page posters
We have posters of the front page. These are on high-quality paper and great for framing.
Right now we have 11 x 17-inch posters available. These fit a standard frame and cost $15. These are the same size as our various other special-issue posters.
We have larger, 18 x 24-inch posters on order, but we are not sure when they will arrive due to supply-chain questions. They are not likely to be available before February.
Order at: redandblackstore.com