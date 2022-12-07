Our special issue will be released on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here's information on how to get a copy of the issue, as well as updates on front-page posters.
The Red & Black’s special issue on Georgia’s SEC Championship win will be released on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. We have free distribution at limited locations in Athens and will have some copies available for distribution by mail.
Come to a free paper distribution site on Dec. 8
Students will be distributing copies at the following locations. One free paper per person.
- Tate Plaza — between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- The Arch — between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Get a free paper — and buy more copies — at our office Dec. 8 and 9
We will have papers at our office. One free paper per person and additional copies for a small donation to our NewsMatch campaign, which benefits our nonprofit student newsroom.
- Where: 540 Baxter Street
- When: Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 to 4 and Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 to 2
- How Much: First paper: Free; 2 papers: $5 donation; 3 papers: $10 donation; 4 papers: $15 donation; 5 papers: $20 donation
- Payment Methods: Cash, Card, Paypal, Venmo
Not in Athens? Order copies online between Dec. 8 and 14
We will have a limited number of papers available for delivery outside of Athens. There is a $10 charge for priority mail delivery.
Order at: redandblackstore.com
Looking for a great gift? Order front-page posters between Dec. 8 and 14
We will have posters of the front page. These are on high-quality paper and great for framing.
Right now we have 11 x 17-inch posters available. These fit a standard frame and cost $15. These are the same size as our various other special-issue posters.
We have larger, 18 x 24-inch posters on order, but we are not sure when they will arrive due to supply-chain questions. They are not likely to be available before January.
Order at: redandblackstore.com