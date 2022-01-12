Our special issue will be released on Thursday, Jan. 13. Here's information on how to get a copy of the issue, as well as updates on front-page posters and our upcoming book.
The Red & Black’s special issue on Georgia’s National Championship win will be released on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. We have free distribution at limited locations in Athens and on campus and will have some copies available for distribution by mail.
Special newspaper issue | Jan. 13
Pick up free issues at our office
You can pick up copies at The Red & Black office at 540 Baxter St. We will have one copy, free, per person.
- Thursday, Jan. 13, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 18, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Come to a paper distribution location on Jan. 13
Students will be distributing copies on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the following locations:
Tate Plaza, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Arch, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Go to an Athens self-service pick up location
Other distribution locations will be posted on Twitter on Thursday, Jan. 13. Follow us at @redandblack for details.
Order an issue to be mailed to you
We will have issues for online-order starting Thursday, Jan. 13. at 9 .m. These are shipped on a first-come, first-served basis.
There is a $7 fee for packaging and mailing.
Order at: redandblackstore.com
Read the digital edition
You can read the complete issue at redandblack.com/print-editions.
Front-page posters
Posters of the Jan. 13 front page are available in two sizes
Small front-page posters (11 x 17 inches)
$15 (free shipping)
Large front-page posters (18 x 24 inches)
Available Jan. 20, 2022
$25 (free shipping)
Available for pre-order at this link
Pre-order our book!
“Delivered: How the Georgia Bulldogs' historic 2021 football season turned them into champions"
The Red & Black sports and photo team will be producing a commemorative book that chronicles the entire historic 2021 season. This 92-page trade paperback book will include recaps of every game, player profiles, analysis and lots of stunning photography.
Available for pre-order for $12 (regular sales prices will be $15)
Red & Black Publishing
92 pages | Trade Paperback | 8.375 inches by 10.875 inches