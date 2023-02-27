Athens, Ga. — The Red & Black Publishing Company, Inc. is pleased to announce that Kayla Renie will be joining the professional staff as newsroom adviser starting March 20, 2023. A 2018 alumna of the journalism college at the University of Georgia, Renie’s experience includes working as a reporter and photojournalist with The Victoria Advocate in Victoria, Texas, The Jackson Hole News&Guide in Jackson, Wyoming and with The Athens Banner-Herald for Report for America. Most recently, Renie was a primary photographer for the University of Georgia Athletics Association. Renie got her start in journalism as a photographer and editor with The Red & Black.
“I am so thrilled to welcome a fellow Red & Black alum back to continue the amazing progress we have made in the newsroom. Kayla understands our mission to provide students with hands-on journalism experience while also serving our community with accessible, credible news,” said Charlotte Norsworthy, executive director of The Red & Black. “Kayla brings an incredible amount of reporting and photojournalism experience to push our digital-first goals forward.”
Renie has spent time in several communities across five states covering a variety of subjects from breaking news to sports and feature photojournalism. Renie’s commitment to local news brought her back to the Athens community during her Report for America fellowship, where she documented diversity, equity and inclusion issues in the community on topics ranging from homelessness to food insecurity, politics to activism. Renie mentored students in the Athens area from elementary school through the college level on various journalism projects. During her time at The Red & Black as a student, Renie served as a photojournalist and photo editor.
“I owe much of where I am today in journalism to my foundation at The Red & Black, and I’m so excited to be returning in this new role,” Renie said. “I’m looking forward to supporting these amazing student journalists and the mission of this newsroom to the best of my ability.”
The newsroom adviser provides advice, training and feedback for the independent student newsroom of The Red & Black, working closely with the editor in chief, DEI committee and other student leaders. The Adviser supports the efforts of the student recruitment team, who provide journalism training to more than 200 new students annually. The adviser also coordinates training programs and workshops, bringing in industry experts and specialists to enhance professional development and training for students involved in The Red & Black.
“It is both exciting and deeply rewarding to have Kayla return to our Baxter Street newsroom,” said Rebecca Burns, former newsroom adviser and executive director of The Red & Black who is retiring at the end of March. “Kayla was a passionate journalist with strong leadership skills when she was on staff here, and was a stellar student in my class. I have followed her career over the past few years and am glad she will be bringing her experiences to The Red & Black and helping train a new generation of students.”
To fill this position, The Red & Black created a search committee of student leaders in addition to members of the professional staff and board of directors. In addition, the student-led committee conducted interviews with the finalists.
“As a student, I know the importance of having a hands-on mentor who not only understands the work you’re doing, but values the importance of it as well,” said Martina Essert, the current editor in chief of The Red & Black. “I have full confidence that Kayla will be the perfect addition to our newsroom while we navigate this time of transition. Her skills and experience in multimedia storytelling and reporting for diverse audiences will be invaluable to the student journalists and I, for one, am excited to learn everything I can from her.”
ABOUT THE RED & BLACK
The Red & Black Publishing Co. is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the dual missions of training students for future careers in the news industry and serving the community as an excellent news source. Each year more than 250 students are involved in the organization, which produces The Red & Black, a newspaper that has been published since 1893, as well as daily news at redandblack.com, a family of magazine-style guides and special events such as the Student Housing Fair.
Student managers lead the newsroom and sales teams, with the professional staff providing training and support. The organization is overseen by an independent board of directors that includes professionals from a range of industries and organizations, including Cox Media Group, McClatchy, Facebook and CNN. In addition to industry veterans, the board includes student leaders of The Red & Black, representing the mission of the organization. The Red & Black receives no funding from UGA and supports itself through advertising, events and donations.
Named the nation’s best non-daily student newspaper in the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence awards, The Red & Black also won a 2022 Pacemaker award from the Associated Collegiate Press. Considered the highest recognition for student journalism, the Pacemaker recognizes overall excellence in a student newspaper. The Red & Black won the 2021 General Excellence award from the Georgia Collegiate Press Association.
