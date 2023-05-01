Athens, GA — Lilly Kersh was presented with the Wade S. Ricks Award at the 2023 Red & Black spring awards banquet, held on April 27 at Georgian Hall. The Red & Black scholarship award honors Red & Black alumnus Wade S. Ricks.
The award is made possible by the Wade S. Ricks Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was created in October 2021 to honor Wade Ricks, whose journalism career started in The Red & Black newsroom and spanned decades, taking him to news outlets including the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and CNN. He later went into law, working as an advocate for the overlooked and the underserved.
The Wade S. Ricks Award is presented to a Red & Black newsroom staffer who embodies Ricks’ commitment to journalism and community, with a focus on enterprise reporting. The award comes with a $1,000 scholarship.
Kersh, the 2023 awardee, served as The Red & Black’s assistant culture editor in fall 2022 and culture editor this spring. She will return to The Red & Black in the fall as the print managing editor. This semester, Kersh published an in-depth and extensive report on the end of Kindercore Vinyl, a longtime Athens staple in the music scene.
“Let me join in a huge Woo Hoo! to Lilly Kersh as this year’s recipient of the Wade S. Ricks award and scholarship. Her continued work at digging deeper to shine a light on unheralded lives and culture exemplifies the passion Ricks always had for journalism that opens eyes and hearts. He also had a passion for music, especially blues and rock 'n' roll, and the communities connected by it,” said Janet Kolodsky, Ricks’ wife. “Lilly’s focus on enterprise and culture writing makes her getting this award all the more fitting and spot-on. Congratulations to Lilly Kersh and to having a fulfilling year of excellent journalism.”
