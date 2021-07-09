Athens, Ga. — The Red & Black Publishing Company, Inc. is pleased to announce that Charlotte Norsworthy will be joining the professional staff as Newsroom Adviser starting August 2, 2021. A “Double Dawg” alumna of the journalism college at the University of Georgia, Norsworthy’s experience includes work with NPR, Bloomberg News and The New York Times. Most recently, she served as a senior editor with the Outlaw Ocean Project. She got her start in journalism as a reporter and editor with The Red & Black.
“It is exciting to be welcoming Charlotte back to our newsroom in this role that is so crucial to our dual missions of providing students with real-world journalism experience and serving our community as a credible, inclusive and compelling source of news and information,” said Rebecca Burns, executive director of The Red & Black. “She brings a track record of rigorous journalism and digital innovation.”
Norsworthy graduated with highest honors and degrees in journalism and political science from UGA and went on to complete a Master’s degree in journalism. Her award-winning research has been published in journals such as Journal of Leadership Education. She served as Georgia state president for the Society of Professional Journalists and as a leader in the Online News Association and other industry groups. Her work in podcasting has been recognized by industry groups as well, earning gold medals in multimedia and current events categories. In addition to undergraduate research into virtual reality, she produced a documentary film that won the Adidas X Parler film competition and was a Ripple Effect Film Competition finalist.
“It’s surreal to be back at the place where it all began. I cannot imagine a more fulfilling role than serving the hundreds of students who start their journalistic exploration at The Red & Black each year,” Norsworthy said. “Words can’t describe the gratitude I have for Rebecca, the board, the students and this organization. I am looking forward to expanding the fantastic work being done here.”
The Newsroom Adviser provides advice, training and feedback for the independent student newsroom of The Red & Black, working closely with the Editor in Chief, Outreach Manager and other student leaders. The Adviser supports the efforts of the student recruitment team, who provide journalism training to more than 200 new students annually. The Adviser also coordinates training programs and workshops, bringing in industry experts and specialists to enhance professional development and training for students involved in The Red & Black.
“We conducted a thoughtful and nationwide search for this position, and it was a pleasant and rewarding surprise that the selected candidate happened to also be an alum of The Red & Black,” said Jamar Laster, who as vice chair of the board of directors heads the editorial committee and is a past Red & Black editor. “Being involved at The Red & Black at such a grassroots level represents a true full-circle moment for Charlotte. As I can personally attest, this is a great testament to how The Red & Black is pivotal in not only training future media professionals, but also launching careers. I have every confidence that Charlotte will help build on that legacy and help the organization continue to fulfill its mission.”
To fill this position, The Red & Black created a search committee of recent and incoming student editors and current board members. In addition, the student-led Diversity & Inclusion Committee conducted interviews with the finalists.
“The newsroom will be thrilled to welcome Charlotte to this position. She brings a wealth of experiences, which will strengthen our mission of preparing students for the industry,” said Sherry Liang, former Red & Black editor-in-chief. “We are excited to work with her and learn from her expertise as we navigate a new chapter for The Red & Black.”
ABOUT THE RED & BLACK
The Red & Black Publishing Co. is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the dual missions of training students for future careers in the news industry and serving the community as an excellent news source. Each year more than 250 students are involved in the organization, which produces The Red & Black, a newspaper that has been published since 1893, as well as daily news at redandblack.com, a family of magazine-style guides and special events such as the Student Housing Fair.
Student managers lead the newsroom and sales teams, with the professional staff providing training and support. The organization is overseen by an independent board of directors that includes professionals from a range of industries and organizations, including Cox Media Group, McClatchy, Facebook and CNN. In addition to industry veterans, the board includes student leaders of The Red & Black, representing the mission of the organization. The Red & Black receives no funding from UGA and supports itself through advertising, events and donations.
Named the nation’s best non-daily student newspaper in the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence awards, The Red & Black also won a 2020 Pacemaker award from the Associated Collegiate Press. Considered the highest recognition for student journalism, the Pacemaker recognizes overall excellence in a student newspaper. The Red & Black won the 2021 General Excellence award from the Georgia Collegiate Press Association.
For media inquiries: Rebecca Burns, Executive Director | email