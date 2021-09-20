The Red & Black scholarship committee has named four students as recipients of the William H. Fields Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year. This year’s Fields Scholars are Liset Cruz, Jacqueline GaNun, Sophia Haynes and Erin Kenney.
The Fields Scholarship is awarded to students who are highly involved at The Red & Black, the independent student news organization that has served the University of Georgia and Athens communities since 1893.
"The Fields Scholarship is one way The Red & Black can offer tangible support for students, to supplement the professional training and hands-on training they gain working in our student-run newsroom," said Ali Gant, who chairs the Red & Black board of directors fundraising committee and also serves on the scholarship task force. "As a board we consider ourselves lucky to be able to support the unique experience The Red & Black provides students who participate."
The scholarship recognizes leadership in the organization and commitment to taking on new challenges in the coming year. It includes a $1,000 cash award.
“Being involved in student media requires considerable time," said Rebecca Burns, Red & Black executive director. "The Fields Scholarship was created to recognize students making that commitment and to offset its possible financial impact."
“Receiving this scholarship has supported me in more ways than one,” said 2021 Fields Scholar Liset Cruz. “It’s given me a sense of accomplishment, that The Red & Black is there for me and believes in me as a journalist.”
More about the 2021 Fields Scholars
Liset Cruz
Liset Cruz is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx Studies and human services. At The Red & Black, she writes for the News desk and serves on the Diversity & Inclusion Committee. She co-created the Community Spotlight initiative to further connect and serve the community. After she graduates, she hopes to cover politics, immigration and social issues.
Jacqueline GaNun
Since joining The Red & Black in fall 2019, Jacqueline GaNun has held multiple positions on the news desk, including city news editor, COVID-19 reporter and news editor. She is the fall 2021 editor-in-chief. During the summer, she interned at The Current in Savannah, Georgia, and some of her work has also appeared in The New York Times. A native of Savannah, she is a junior journalism and international affairs double major with a minor in French.
Sophia Haynes
Sophia Haynes joined The Red & Black in spring 2020, and has held multiple multimedia positions, including design editor. She is the fall 2021 executive editor. During the summer, she interned as a graphic design intern at Prolifik Marketing in Athens, Georgia. She previously worked for Grady College as a Yarbrough graphic fellow. She is from Johns Creek, and is a senior journalism and graphic design double major.
Erin Kenney
Erin Kenney is the fall 2021 managing editor at The Red & Black, where she has worked as a writer covering Greek life, student life and local business. She has also served in assistant editor roles for the culture desk and the special publications team. She is a junior journalism and English major at the University of Georgia. An aspiring freelancer, Kenney also has bylines in Matador Network, Apartment Therapy and Down South House & Home.
More about The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the dual mission of training students for careers in the news media and serving our community as an exceptional news source.
Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising sales, special events and donations.
We publish news daily at redandblack.com and publish a weekly newspaper when UGA classes are in session on campus. We also publish special-interest guides including UGA 101 and Eat & Drink Athens, GA. The Red & Black was the 2020 national Mark of Excellence winner as the best non-daily student newspaper.
In 2021, The Red & Black became the first student-run newsroom accepted as a full member of the prestigious Institute for Nonprofit News.
For more information: Rebecca Burns | email | 706-433-3000