Athens, Ga. — The Red & Black Publishing Company, Inc. is pleased to announce that Melissa Mooney has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer effective June 1. In this role she will continue to oversee the organization’s accounting and auditing work while increasing her work with revenue forecasting and development of new products and services.
“Since joining The Red & Black in 2015, Melissa has been a vital member of our team and her drive, determination and creativity have been essential to our being able to successfully manage a series of transitions — including the coronavirus pandemic,” said Executive Director Rebecca Burns. “She’s managed our business office while also training students in sales and marketing and setting records for digital ad sales.”
The Red & Black Publishing Co. is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the dual missions of training students for future careers in the news industry and serving the community as an excellent news source. Each year more than 250 students are involved in the organization, which produces The Red & Black, a newspaper that has been published since 1893, as well as daily online news at redandblack.com, a family of magazine-style guides and special events such as the Student Housing Fair.
Student managers lead the newsroom and sales teams, with the professional staff providing training and support. The organization is overseen by an independent board of directors that includes professionals from a range of industries and organizations, including Cox Media Group, McClatchy, Facebook and CNN. In addition to industry veterans, the board includes student leaders of The Red & Black, representing the student-first mission of the organization. The Red & Black receives no funding from UGA and supports itself through advertising, events and donations.
“We are fortunate to have professional staff like Melissa Mooney as part of our team,” said Lance Helms, Board Chair. “Her skills help us best serve the students involved at The Red & Black as we look at innovative ways to guide the organization in the era of digital-first operations.”
Prior to joining The Red & Black in 2015, Mooney served as Comptroller for Supreme Care in Griffin, Georgia. She previously worked in accounting for John Wieland Homes in Atlanta and BWC in North Charleston. A native Atlantan, she is the parent of three adult children. A longtime Bulldogs fan, Mooney lives in Athens with her dogs, Georgia and Dooley.
-30-
For media inquiries:
Rebecca Burns, Executive Director | email