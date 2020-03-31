News Release
March 31, 2020
ATHENS, Ga. — As the COVID-19 crisis hits the service industry hard, The Red & Black is offering a way for consumers and local artists to support the industry with an online sale of local art work.
In our Art for Athens program, donated work will be sold and shipped through The Red & Black’s online store, with 100% of proceeds donated to The Garrie Vereen Memorial Emergency Relief Fund, a local fund that supports workers in the Athens arts, music and service industries, and The Giving Kitchen, a Georgia nonprofit that assists restaurant workers with medical emergencies.
“We can do our work remotely, but many in Athens were instantly hurt by social distancing requirements and the state of emergency here,” said Brandon Dudley, Red & Black creative services manager and class of 2020 student in the Lamar Dodd School of Art at the University of Georgia. “We needed to find a way to give back and connect the creative and service communities with people who want to help out.”
To make it easy for local artists to contribute, The Red & Black created a section of its online merchandise store to promote and sell artwork. “We have the systems in place for secure sales and nationwide shipping, so it will make it easy for artists to participate and donors to give,” said Melissa Mooney, The Red & Black’s operations manager.
The program is simple: Artists donate works to be sold and set their prices; The Red & Black markets and promotes the pieces and handles shipping and payment processing; 100% of net proceeds (minus packaging and postage) will be split between the two charities.
The sale kicked of with a series of posters and cards featuring Athens landmarks such as Weaver D’s and Hi-Lo Lounge. These are works by Athens-based illustrator James Burns, a former professor at Savannah College of Art and Design, who is donating all of his existing inventory to the fundraiser. He also created a limited-edition art print of his poster of the Georgia Theatre, updated to feature its new COVID-19 marquee that reads “We love you Athens. Wash Your Hands. Be Safe.”
“I wanted to find a way to give back and follow social distancing policies and this was a way I could support these businesses as they struggle,” Burns said.
Giclee printing for art prints is donated by Robert Lowery, who owns Athens-based Lowery Gallery and Lowery Imaging.
Artists who wish to donate works to the fundraiser can contact Brandon Dudley. Prints and posters that are easy to ship are preferred, but any work will be accepted.
About The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 510c3 nonprofit with the dual mission of training students for careers in the news media and supplying our audience with an exceptional news source. Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising sales and donations. We publish news daily at redandblack.com and publish a weekly newspaper when UGA classes are in session.
Contact
Artists wishing to donate
Brandon Dudley, Creative Services Manager
email | 706-433-3021
Media inquiries
Rebecca Burns, Publisher
email | 706-433-3009
