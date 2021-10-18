Eventing

Kathryn Skeean's multimedia feature on UGA Eventing was recognized in the 2021 Pacemaker awards, a national competition of the Associated Collegiate Press.

The Red & Black won a Pacemaker award in the 2021 Associated Collegiate Press Awards. Recognizing general newspaper excellence, the Pacemaker is awarded based on work completed over the course of a year. For the 2021 competition, judges took into consideration disruption to print schedules created by the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-2021 academic year. The Red & Black’s entries included a special issue on 2020 racial justice protests in Athens. The award recognizes the efforts of the entire staff, in particular the students who served as Editor in Chief: Megan Mittelhammer, Augusta Stone and Sherry Liang.

The Red & Black was named to the Pacemaker 100, recognizing the top student newspapers of the past century. 

In addition, Red & Black staff were recognized as winners and finalists in a variety of individual competitions, including:

Henry Queen

Honorable mention for Multimedia News Story for his look at the return of Athens-Clarke County School classes during COVID

Kathryn Skeean

Fourth place for Multimedia Sports Story for her look at UGA's eventing team

R&B Photo Desk

Third place for Interactive Graphic for the slideshow contrasting summer 2020 with pre-pandemic AthFest

Henry Queen & Drew Hubbard

Honorable mention for Podcast for the Front Page episode on Linnentown

Ben Lacina

Fifth place for Local Climate Change Reporting for a piece on Drawdown Dawgs

Simran Kaur Malhotra, Sherry Liang & Spencer Donovan

Fourth place for Use of Social Media in Reporting for the COVID Town Hall 

Fall 2020 Staff

Fourth place for Print Coverage of COVID-19 for the August special issue