The Red & Black won a Pacemaker award in the 2021 Associated Collegiate Press Awards. Recognizing general newspaper excellence, the Pacemaker is awarded based on work completed over the course of a year. For the 2021 competition, judges took into consideration disruption to print schedules created by the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-2021 academic year. The Red & Black’s entries included a special issue on 2020 racial justice protests in Athens. The award recognizes the efforts of the entire staff, in particular the students who served as Editor in Chief: Megan Mittelhammer, Augusta Stone and Sherry Liang.
The Red & Black was named to the Pacemaker 100, recognizing the top student newspapers of the past century.
In addition, Red & Black staff were recognized as winners and finalists in a variety of individual competitions, including:
Henry Queen
Honorable mention for Multimedia News Story for his look at the return of Athens-Clarke County School classes during COVID
Kathryn Skeean
Fourth place for Multimedia Sports Story for her look at UGA's eventing team
R&B Photo Desk
Third place for Interactive Graphic for the slideshow contrasting summer 2020 with pre-pandemic AthFest
Henry Queen & Drew Hubbard
Honorable mention for Podcast for the Front Page episode on Linnentown
Ben Lacina
Fifth place for Local Climate Change Reporting for a piece on Drawdown Dawgs
Simran Kaur Malhotra, Sherry Liang & Spencer Donovan
Fourth place for Use of Social Media in Reporting for the COVID Town Hall
Fall 2020 Staff
Fourth place for Print Coverage of COVID-19 for the August special issue