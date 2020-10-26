Newsroom staff also recognized for innovation and COVID-19 coverage, plus individual awards for design, in-depth reporting, podcasting and multimedia.
The Red & Black has won a 2020 Pacemaker award from the Associated Collegiate Press. Considered the highest recognition for student journalism, the Pacemaker recognizes overall excellence in a student newspaper. The Red & Black competed with entries from across the country: of the 37 finalists from four-year universities, 15 winners were named by ACP in a virtual ceremony Oct. 22.
The Pacemaker award recognizes excellence in news coverage, writing, editing, design and photography. In addition, according to the ACP, “the winning newspapers took risks and served as a strong voice for the student audience.”
The Red & Black staff also was recognized as the fourth-place national winner for COVID-19 coverage for a special issue produced in April 2020. The Red & Black was a finalist for the ACP’s new Innovation award, a recognition of the staff’s pivoting to a virtual newsroom, covering summer protests in Athens, expanding multimedia coverage and embarking on an internal campaign to address newsroom diversity challenges.
The ACP awards for individual efforts by Red & Black staff also included:
First Place, Print Advertisement of the Year, to Brandon Dudley — for design of the Art for Athens fundraiser Dudley coordinated to assist local service industry workers.
Third Place, In-Depth Story of the Year, to Spencer Donovan, Hunter Riggall and Savannah Sicurella — for reporting on fiscal malfeasance in the UGA Greek Life Office.
Third Place, Podcast, to Kyra Posey — for an episode of “The Front Page” on racial justice protests in Athens.
Honorable Mention, Multimedia News Story, to Gabriela Miranda — for a piece on UGA students adapting to online learning.
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 nonprofit with the dual mission of training students for careers in the news media and supplying our audience with an exceptional news source. Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising sales and donations. We publish news daily at redandblack.com, publish a weekly newspaper when regular UGA classes are in session on campus and also publish special-interest guides including UGA 101 and Eat & Drink Athens, GA. The Red & Black was named the 2020 national Mark of Excellence winner as the nation’s best non-daily student newspaper by the Society of Professional Journalists.
