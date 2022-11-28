Athens, Ga. — The Red & Black Publishing Company, Inc. is pleased to announce that Charlotte Norsworthy has been selected as the incoming Executive Director of the organization.
Presently the Editorial Director of The Red & Black, Norsworthy is a “Double Dawg” alumna of the journalism college at the University of Georgia. Her journalism career started in the newsroom of The Red & Black and includes work with NPR, Bloomberg News and The New York Times. Prior to returning to The Red & Black in summer 2021, she served as senior editor with the Outlaw Ocean Project, a nonprofit investigative news organization.
Norsworthy was hired after a months-long search that included dozens of applicants from across the country. A committee representing The Red & Black’s Board of Directors and student leaders conducted the search.
“I’m excited that Charlotte will be the next Executive Director of The Red & Black,” said Jamar Laster, chairman of The Red & Black’s board of directors. “Charlotte is perfect for this leadership role, given her unique combination of journalism, nonprofit and digital-media expertise. She is dynamic, thoughtful, energetic and skilled at building and maintaining relationships, all of which will be crucial for our future success. Under Charlotte’s leadership, I know The Red & Black will be in great hands.”
Norsworthy will assume the new role in January 2023, working with current executive director Rebecca Burns, who announced her plans to retire last summer. The two will collaborate during the transition period and hire a newsroom adviser to fill the role Norsworthy will vacate.
“I’m thrilled to be working with Charlotte on this transition as we position The Red & Black for future success in its mission as a nonprofit, independent student newsroom,” Burns said. “I will leave The Red & Black knowing it is moving toward our long term goals of digital journalism excellence and financial sustainability.”
Norsworthy graduated with highest honors and degrees in journalism and political science from UGA and went on to complete a Master’s degree in journalism. Her award-winning research has been published in journals such as the Journal of Leadership Education and has been presented internationally at conferences such as the International Communication Association. She served as Georgia state president for the Society of Professional Journalists and as a leader in the Online News Association, as well as other industry groups. Her work in podcasting has been recognized by industry groups, earning gold medals in the multimedia and current events categories. In addition to research in virtual reality, leadership, trust and credibility, she produced a documentary film that won the international Adidas X Parley film competition and was a Ripple Effect Film Festival finalist. As Editorial Director at The Red & Black, she has worked with students on the post-COVID transition and spearheaded the launch of additional digital offerings, including a family of podcasts.
The Executive Director works with the board on the long term financial sustainability and strategic direction of The Red & Black, manages the professional staff and works with students who have day-to-day leadership roles in the organization.
About The Red & Black
The Red & Black Publishing Co. is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the dual missions of training students for future careers in the news industry and serving the community as an excellent news source. Each year more than 250 students are involved in the organization, which produces The Red & Black, a newspaper that has been published since 1893, as well as daily news at redandblack.com, a family of magazine-style guides and special events such as the Student Housing Fair.
Student managers lead the newsroom and sales teams, with the professional staff providing training and support. The organization is overseen by an independent board of directors that includes professionals from a range of industries and organizations, including Cox Media Group, the Pivot Fund and CNN. In addition to industry veterans, the board includes student leaders of The Red & Black. The Red & Black receives no funding from UGA and supports itself through advertising, events and donations.
The Red & Black also won a 2022 Pacemaker award from the Associated Collegiate Press and was named to the Pacemaker 100, the top student newspapers of the past 100 years. Considered the highest recognition for student journalism, the Pacemaker recognizes overall excellence in a student newspaper. The Red & Black won the 2021 General Excellence award from the Georgia Collegiate Press Association and was named the nation’s best non-daily student newspaper in the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence awards.
For media inquiries: Rebecca Burns | publisher@randb.com