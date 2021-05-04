Each spring, The Red & Black holds an awards banquet to celebrate the accomplishments of the student staff over the past year and to recognize student leaders and exceptional contributions to our student news organization.

In 2021, to safely comply with social distancing policies, we moved from a formal banquet to a casual outdoor gathering, held April 29, 2021 at The Red & Black building.

As an independent, nonprofit student news organization, The Red & Black is driven by twin missions: to train students for future careers in journalism organizations and to provide our audience with timely, thoughtful, balanced and deeply reported news and information.

We succeeded on several levels over the past year. The Red & Black was awarded a Pacemaker for general excellence by the Associated Collegiate Press, was named the best student news website in our Southeastern region by the Society of Professional Journalists, and won the general excellence category in the Georgia College Press Association annual contest.

On the business side, The Red & Black team of student account executives set digital sales records while working in a very challenging pandemic environment. We achieved new records for online traffic and grew our audience through social media, podcasting and the launch of a new mobile app: Red & Black NOW.

The success of The Red & Black is due to the teamwork of the entire organization, but at the annual banquet we recognize individual student leadership and accomplishment. Here are the student awards for 2020-2021:

Student Leadership Awards

These recognize students who have taken on key leadership roles over the past year, helping to mentor and train their peers while helpingThe Red & Black achieve its overall goals.

Rudy Dey — Student Ad Manager, 2020-2021

Spencer Donovan — Managing Editor, Fall 2020; Executive Editor, Spring 2021

Sherry Liang — Managing Editor, Summer 2020, Editor in Chief, Spring 2021

Megan Mittelhammer — Editor in Chief, Summer 2020

William Newlin — Managing Editor, Spring 2021

Savannah Sicurella — Executive Editor, Fall 2020

Augusta Stone — Editor in Chief, Fall 2020

Individual Sales Awards

These recognize excellence in our student sales team. As an independent organization we rely on ad sales and donations to fund our operations.

Olivia Mandeville — Sales MVP

Shawn Pollack — Sales Rookie of the Year

Cameron Reamer — Top Seller

Individual Editorial Awards

These recognize excellence in our student newsroom. Over the past year, The Red & Black staff documented a pandemic, a social justice movement, a historic election and an exceptional eventful year on campus and in Athens.

Sydney Dangremond — Editorial Rookie of the Year

Katie Fugett — Special Publications Leadership

Taylor Gerlach & Kathryn Skeean — Editorial All Stars

Dania Kalaji — Editorial Innovation

Simran Kaur Malhotra — Editorial MVP

Zachary Tate — Creative Person of the Year

Fields Scholars for 2021-2022

The William Fields Scholarship program was created in the 1980s to support students who make the time commitment to take on challenging roles at The Red & Black, while recognizing the financial impact this work requires. Fields Scholars are selected based on their past work at The Red & Black and their planned roles in the year ahead.