News Release
Athens, Ga. — Staffers of The Red & Black earned first and second place wins in the inaugural Clicks & Clips contest sponsored by the Associated Collegiate Press. Open to student journalists across the country, the new contest drew more than 350 entries from 27 colleges and universities nationwide. The awards reflect work done during the fall 2020 semester and were announced in February 2021.
The Red & Black staff wins were:
Kathryn Skeean, 1st Pace, News Photo: ‘Trump Train’ meets Black Lives Matter
Kathryn Skeean, 2nd Place, Sports Photo: Georgia Basketball celebrates win over The Citadel
Mary McKean, 1st Place, A1 Page Design: August 2020 Issue: COVID Caution and Chaos
Sherry Liang, 2nd Place, Feature Story: How UGA IFC and Panhellenic recruitment hinders diversity
“The pandemic and racial justice movement are probably going to be some of the most defining moments of our lifetime — what are the odds we get to be student journalists through this?” said Liang, current editor-in-chief. “Despite the challenges, this year was a catalyst for more inclusive coverage and community building, and the progression of our work in 2020, award-winning or not, was reflective of those efforts.”
“I am so grateful to be able to represent and be part of such a supportive organization of such talented students,” said Kathryn Skeean, current assistant photo editor. “As for the winning photos, I feel so fortunate to have witnessed such strong and emotional moments and share them with the world.”
The Associated Collegiate Press is a national organization. Its historic annual Pacemaker awards are the most competitive in student media. Find the full list of winners in the new, added, Clips & Clicks contest here.
About The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 nonprofit with the dual mission of training students for careers in the news media and supplying our audience with an exceptional news source. Independent of the university, we receive no funding from UGA and support ourselves through advertising sales and donations. We publish news daily at redandblack.com and publish a newspaper when regular UGA classes are in session on campus. (Monthly during the pandemic.) We also publish special-interest guides including UGA 101 and Eat & Drink Athens, GA. The Red & Black was named the 2020 national Mark of Excellence winner as the nation’s best non-daily student newspaper by the Society of Professional Journalists and won a 2020 Pacemaker award for overall excellence.
For more information:
Rebecca Burns, Executive Director, email