Athens, GA — The Red & Black Publishing Company is excited to announce the launch of its latest venture: EXTRA, The Red & Black Creative Agency. This in-house agency will offer local clients a variety of services and solutions in the marketing, social media, and advertising realm.
The mission for the agency, like The Red & Black’s own mission, is two-fold: to serve our local community and provide training opportunities for students looking to enter the media industry. EXTRA will provide local clients with professional creative services ranging from digital, print and photo materials at affordable prices. The agency will also employ student workers to give them firsthand experience with graphic design, studio and environmental photography, and marketing.
“This newest slate of services represents The Red & Black’s continued progress as a media organization, bridging the needs of our community with the ability to train the next generation of professionals along the way,” said Charlotte Varnum, executive director.
EXTRA provides a variety of service packages that will not only provide a fresh and classic look but will also equip businesses with the tools they need to maintain their brand going forward. From Canva packages to product photography, EXTRA is now open for your business.
For a full list of product and service offerings along with samples of our work, please visit redandblackagency.com.
For inquiries, contact:
Carter Webb
Advertising Director