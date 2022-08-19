In June 2022, USA Today announced it was retracting 23 articles by staff writer Gabriela Miranda for not meeting its reporting standards. A decision like this by a major national news organization affects everyone in journalism, as integrity and accuracy are essential to our work.
For the extended Red & Black family, the announcement hit particularly hard. Miranda worked at The Red & Black for two years while she was a student at the University of Georgia. She served on the news desk, co-founded our student Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team and was awarded our Fields Scholarship. We have reached out to her repeatedly to offer support. We decry the social media attacks on her that followed USA Today’s announcement.
We value the trust of our readers and are committed to being as transparent as possible about how we gather the news and what steps we take to ensure the integrity of our coverage. We demand transparency and integrity from our sources, so it's only fair to demand it of ourselves.
The Red & Black has dual, intertwined missions. We serve as a reliable, independent news source for our community while training young journalists in our student-run newsroom. We are a hands-on learning lab.
Out of a desire to ensure we are best training students and best serving our readers, we conducted an audit of Miranda’s work published by The Red & Black. This represented 116 articles, of which 5 had also been translated and published in Spanish, for a total of 121 articles published online and/or in print.
Miranda was on staff from 2019-2020 and served in a variety of roles on the news desk. She also was part of a reporting team that worked on a long-term project that started in 2020 and was published in the summer of 2021, by which time she had graduated and was working at USA Today.
As a result of the review, we have:
- Made corrections to two articles to address editing errors that were discovered during the review.
- Made a correction to one article based on feedback from a source who contacted us in June 2022 after the USA Today statement was published.
- Appended notes to two articles about which a final determination could not be made.
Our review process
The audit was conducted by Rebecca Burns, executive director and former newsroom adviser, and Charlotte Norsworthy, current newsroom adviser. In addition to their work in our student newsroom, their experience includes professional journalism and teaching at the college level.
They created a database of the 121 articles and then examined each. They looked at sourcing, corrections and any revisions or post-publication edits made in our website’s content management system.
The vast majority of the items raised no red flags; most were news shorts or “man on the street” type articles in which sources were clearly identified — and frequently were photographed. Of the more in-depth pieces, the majority were well-sourced with published confirming details such as group photos, audio recordings, video clips or detailed background reporting.
After this initial review, they flagged 14 articles for additional scrutiny. The reasons included anonymous sources, sources identified by first name only, published corrections or post-publication revisions.
Four of the articles had been published in both Spanish and English, and were flagged to confirm that translated versions matched the ones originally published in English.
In one case, the initial review caught a fact error that had been corrected in the headline but not the text.
Another article was added because, within a day of USA Today posting its retraction notice, a UGA alum contacted The Red & Black to say she had been misquoted by Miranda in a 2020 article.
To conduct the in-depth review of the 14 articles in question, Burns and Norsworthy contacted current and former Red & Black staff — reporters, editors, a photographer and a translator. They contacted some sources. They reviewed edits and comments made in original manuscripts. They examined documentation — such as records obtained from sources or open records requests. They reviewed internal and external Red & Black emails.
Virtually all the concerns raised were resolved during this process.
Here’s one example: An article was flagged because it quoted a source by first name only. Looking at the revisions in our content management system, they saw the source had been fully identified when the story originally was published and the last name had been removed by an editor in chief — not Miranda — months after publication. That editor confirmed that the source had requested the protection because of job retaliation (the article was about COVID and sexual health). Burns and Norsworthy independently confirmed the source’s identity and obtained the original email from the source requesting the protection.
At the end of the process, two articles posed questions that could not be resolved.
The article “Athens undocumented immigrant community affected by COVID-19 pandemic,” translated as “Comunidad de inmigrantes indocumentados de Athens afectada por la pandemia de COVID-19,” and published online on April 30, 2020, included two sources identified by first name only. While the review confirmed that Miranda was given permission to use first names because of the sources’ reported undocumented status, there is not a clear record of both sources being independently confirmed. We contacted the agency quoted in the article and they would neither confirm nor deny the sources, citing concerns about client confidentiality.
In the article “Stress and study drugs: How unprescribed Adderall poses risks to students,” published in print and online on Dec. 5, 2019, a pseudonym is used for a student who said he sold Adderall to other students. The editors recall giving permission for the use of an alias but our reviewers could not confirm that the source had been independently confirmed.
We reached out to Miranda after the USA Today statement was issued to let her know The Red & Black family was thinking of her. We also let her know we would be conducting this review. When it came down to the two specific articles that could not be confirmed, we sent her questions by text, email, letter and phone. She did not respond.
As a result, we cannot confirm the identity of the sources in those articles. But we also cannot state unequivocally that the sources are fabricated or in any other way questionable. We simply do not know for sure.
As we have not been able to get secondary confirmation on the sourcing, we have made the decision to append a note about this uncertainty to the two articles on redandblack.com.
The regular Red & Black reporting and editing process
Prior to publication, every Red & Black article goes through a fact-checking process. Anonymous sources are only allowed if approved by top editors. Secondary sources are attributed. We respond to sources and readers quickly, and publish corrections and clarifications transparently.
The audit confirmed that our process largely works as intended.
The audit also underscored how deeply The Red & Black is connected in our community, which makes it hard for errors to go undetected if they do occur. If a reporter quotes a Meghan Jones who is a senior biology major from Smyrna, we quickly hear if her major is actually physics or if her name is actually spelled Megan.
We hear back quickly from UGA administrators if they spot mistakes. We hear from City Hall and local businesses if reporting needs clarification or correction.
Learning from this teachable moment
We are a teaching organization, and we learned from this review that there are ways we can improve our processes.
Because The Red & Black is a student newsroom, editors change from semester to semester. During her time here, Miranda worked under six different student editors in chief and with at least a dozen senior student editors. While the current and former editors contacted during the review could answer most of our questions, in the two cases noted above, we were not able to independently confirm sourcing.
To prevent such a gap in institutional knowledge in the future, Norsworthy and Burns worked with the current student newsroom leadership to create a process for documenting how and when decisions are made to grant anonymity. This tracking system will record each decision by date, editor and reporter. It requires secondary confirmation of such sources.
We also have implemented:
- Checklists to ensure editors are even more systematic in logging and making corrections or adding clarifications.
- An improved fact-checking process. This has been effective and standardized for the past six years, but we are adding even more fact-check training.
- Requiring audio files to be submitted with investigative, enterprise and complex news stories to ensure quotes can be confirmed and backed up. This has been a general practice on our news desk since 2021, but we are making it required moving forward.
- Adding more training on sourcing, attribution and context reporting to our standard curriculum.
Our independent student newsroom
The Red & Black is an independent student news organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is not part of UGA. This independence is valuable because it means our newsroom can publish without censorship or retaliation from the university, and student leaders can determine the direction of the news organization.
To ensure student independence, our newsroom operates without prior review of articles by non-student staff. Red & Black advisers provide feedback after articles are published.
In rare cases, non-student advisers will review articles prior to publication if reporting covers a sensitive topic — such as sexual assault — or is an investigative project that is submitted to a lawyer for pre-publication legal review. The advisers also will provide pre-publication feedback if it’s requested by student reporters or editors for any reason.
This audit was conducted by non-student staff. Student leaders were involved in the decision to conduct the review, were consulted throughout the process and provided feedback. Editors in chief who worked with Miranda were given the chance to comment on the process and to review this statement, as were senior editors and reporters who had worked with her closely on the stories examined. This statement also was reviewed by the executive, editorial and DEI committees of our board of directors.
The Red & Black has served as a source of news and information for the UGA and Athens community since 1893. During this time, thousands of journalists have started their careers in our student newsroom. We are proud of this legacy and the news that we publish daily. We always strive to improve our journalism and our training and we know that everyone in our organization will learn from this review process.
We ask sources to be transparent with us, and we believe in being transparent ourselves, which is why this statement is so detailed. But if you do have any additional questions, feel free to contact us.
Send questions or comments to tellus@randb.com.
Notes about revisions made to specific articles as a result of the audit:
Athens undocumented immigrant community affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Published online, April 30, 2020.
A note has been appended to the article noting that we could not confirm the sourcing.
Comunidad de inmigrantes indocumentados de Athens afectada por la pandemia de COVID-19
This is the translation of the article above and was published online, April 30, 2020. A note has been appended.
Stress and study drugs: How unprescribed Adderall poses risks to students
Published in print and online on Dec. 5, 2019
A note has been appended to this article citing the lack of confirmation about the sourcing.
A note has been added to the digital replica edition of the print issue.
Low income students create ‘Being not-rich’ guide to surviving UGA
Published online Aug. 24, 2019
This article was corrected to remove a fact-error in the text that previously had been corrected only in the headline. The print version of this story that ran Aug. 29, 2019 contained both errors in the headline and the text. A note has been added to the digital replica edition of the print issue.
‘Wacky weather’: Tornado, flooding and snow hit Athens in one week
Published online and in print Feb. 13, 2020
A correction was added online in response to a source who called in June 2022 about a quote in the article. A note has been added to the digital replica edition of the print issue.
Breonna Taylor’s case signifies lack of justice, fear and more work for Athens and UGA Black women
Published online Jan. 20, 2021
A correction was made to ensure a secondary source was correctly attributed. This source was added in the editing process, not by Miranda.