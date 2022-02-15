“The Athens Frontline” is a new podcast hosted by health editor Simran Kaur Malhotra and presented by The Red & Black.
Featuring interviews with guests from various health care specialties within Athens, this podcast answers pressing questions to inform listeners about important health topics, tips and news at local and national levels.
“The Athens Frontline podcast has been months in the making to make sure The Red & Black brings the most accurate news to Athens readers and listeners about different health and wellness topics,” said Simran Kaur Malhotra, who initially had the idea for this podcast. “During a time of misinformation within the public health world, I vowed to make sure every topic is thoroughly researched, putting science and research studies in the forefront of all of our episodes.
“Every topic we cover and every guest we have on, we hope to pull a string within our listeners to inspire them to live a more healthy and safe life. It is us who make up the Athens community, so we give our platform to our local frontline workers who know what we need to do to flourish and live long together,” Kaur Malhotra said.
“The Athens Frontline has taken our health coverage to another level, offering our students a new medium to experiment with and our listeners a deeper dive into the complexities of public health,” said newsroom adviser Charlotte Norsworthy. “Podcasting is an incredibly powerful method of storytelling — it reminds us that journalism is about people.”
A sampling of the first episodes:
A conversation with Dr. Angela Londoño-McConnell, a licensed psychologist and president of AK Counseling & Consulting, Incorporated. They discuss whether therapy truly works and the importance of mental health.
A discussion on the importance of COVID-19 booster shots and common reasons people hesitate to get vaccines. This episode features Dr. Nick Fox, a critical care pulmonary physician who is also the COVID-19 medical director for the UGA Athletics Association.
New episodes of “The Athens Frontline'' are released every Wednesday at noon. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google and at redandblack.com.
Support for The Red & Black’s podcast program is provided by the Cox Institute for Journalism Leadership, Innovation & Management. In addition to “The Athens Frontline,” The Red & Black produces “The Front Page,” a podcast that explores major news events and coverage.
Listen to episodes of the podcast here.
More about The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a nonprofit student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 organization with dual missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our community as a reliable, independent news source. We publish daily at redandblack.com and produce a weekly newspaper. We also publish special-interest magazines and books. Independent of UGA, we receive no funding from the university and support ourselves through advertising, events, merchandise sales and donations. Every year more than 250 students are involved in The Red & Black, serving in staff positions or completing our journalism training.