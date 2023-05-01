Athens, GA- The Red & Black scholarship committee named six students as recipients of the William H. Fields Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. This year’s Fields Scholars are Alexis Derickson, Libby Hobbs, Elizabeth Rymarev and Melanie Velasquez.
The Fields Scholarship, established in 1987, is awarded to students who are highly involved at The Red & Black, the independent student news organization that has served the University of Georgia and Athens communities since 1893. This scholarship was created in recognition of the time commitment required to participate at The Red & Black, which could intrude on a student's other part-time job. Scholarships are awarded from the Scholars Fund to students who contribute to any areas of The Red & Black’s operations and are not eligible to earn sales commissions. The scholarship is available to students in the newsroom, creative services, administration and production.
“Scholarships like Fields are crucial to making journalism education accessible to aspiring students,” said Charlotte Varnum, executive director. “Each of these four students are incredibly deserving of this award, having shown their commitment to growth within our organization. This scholarship will help them to continue on their path in this industry.”
The scholarship recognizes leadership in the organization and commitment to taking on new challenges in the coming year. It includes a cash award of up to $1,500.
“I am incredibly honored to receive this scholarship and the opportunity to represent Fields’ mission is so important to me,” Rymarev said. “This scholarship also allows me to fully focus on my work here at The Red & Black, without any financial worries, and do the best journalism I can.”
More about the 2023 Fields Scholars
Alexis Derickson
A third-year journalism major, Derickson currently serves as the communications manager at The Red & Black. She also works as the director of writing for Rouge Magazine, a fashion publication at UGA. She hopes to pursue a journalism career writing about fashion, lifestyle or culture.
Libby Hobbs
Libby Hobbs is the DEI Chair and Copy Editor at The Red & Black. Her experiences as an adopted Chinese American inspire her commitment to uplifting all people’s voices and ensuring they feel heard. At The Red & Black, Libby is dedicated to creating a space where all stories are welcome and where DEI can thrive.
Elizabeth Rymarev
A third-year journalism major, Rymarev currently serves as the senior guides and magazines editor. She has also served as an eat & drink and culture editor. In the fall, she will serve as the editor in chief.
Melanie Velasquez
Melanie Velasquez is senior journalism major at UGA and an Assistant Editor for Guides and Magazines at The Red & Black. She is passionate about photography, food, and working towards integrating the Hispanic and marginalized community stories and experiences more into news.
