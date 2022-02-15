The Red & Black Publishing Company released its newest book Feb. 15, 2022. “DELIVERED: How 2021 the Georgia Bulldogs Made History and Became Champions” chronicles the 2021 football season that culminated in Georgia winning a National Championship, ending a 41-year national title drought.
The 100-page book includes game-by-game summaries; profiles of standout players such as Stetson Bennett, Jordan Davis and Brock Bowers; analysis; feature articles and pages of stunning photography.
“This book offers an insightful look at one of college football’s most exciting seasons from the unique perspective of one of college journalism’s most respected newsrooms,” said Red & Black executive director Rebecca Burns. “The Red & Black’s reporters and photographers offer readers a view no other source can.”
"Putting together the book was a very long and diligent process," said sports editor Drew Hubbard. "Because we know how much the win means to people we want to make sure this is our best work so we looked over every detail to make sure it's the best possible product we could make. It offers readers a look back on this season from looking back on big players, game recaps and also some fun moments that happened across 2021 and has incredible photos that fans can always look back on from the season."
Sponsorship for the project was provided by: Barberitos, Kroger, Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, the Georgia Department of Administrative Services and UGA’s Department of Auxiliary Services.
Book details
“DELIVERED: How the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs Made History and Became National Champions
Red & Black Publishing Company
100 pages | Softcover | 8.375 inches by 10.875 inches
ISBN: 979-8-9856857-0-1
$14.95
Available at redandblackstore.com
More about The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a nonprofit student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501c3 organization with dual missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our community as a reliable, independent news source. We publish daily at redandblack.com and produce a weekly newspaper. We also publish special-interest magazines and books. Independent of UGA, we receive no funding from the university and support ourselves through advertising, events, merchandise sales and donations. Every year more than 250 students are involved in The Red & Black, serving in staff positions or completing our journalism training.