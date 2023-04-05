Athens, GA – The Red & Black, a student-led nonprofit news organization serving the University of Georgia and Athens communities, is excited to announce that it has received $33,700 from the Fund for Nonprofit News at The Miami Foundation through the NewsMatch fundraiser.
The funds raised will go towards acquiring cameras, audio recorders, multimedia software and other tools for the newsroom, as identified by student newsroom leaders and the student Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. The new equipment will enable the newsroom to broaden its coverage and make reporting more accessible to more students.
“I strongly believe every modern newsroom should provide access to basic audio/visual equipment for their reporters,” Sidney Chansamone, Red & Black Assistant Photo Editor said. “Today, journalists often have to be writers, photographers and social media managers all at once – it’s essential they’re at least provided tools for it.”
NewsMatch is a national matching-gift campaign for nonprofit news organizations, which is designed to help raise money from individual donors and philanthropic organizations. The Fund for Nonprofit News at The Miami Foundation is a NewsMatch partner that provides matching funds to eligible news organizations, including The Red & Black.
The Red & Black participated in the NewsMatch fundraiser from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, sourcing donations from supporters and alums of the organization.
“We are so grateful to our staff, alums and supporters of The Red & Black for rallying behind the organization during this annual fundraising period,” Charlotte Varnum, the executive director said. “Your support has allowed us to make significant strides in improving equipment offerings and offsetting costs.”
About The Red & Black
The Red & Black is a student-led nonprofit news organization serving the University of Georgia and Athens communities. It is dedicated to providing independent, digital-first, year-round news and hands-on training for students interested in journalism. The organization became the first independent student organization to be accepted to the Institute for Nonprofit News in 2021.
