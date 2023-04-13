Athens, GA – The Red & Black won first place for General Excellence in the Georgia Collegiate Press Association’s 2023 Better Newspaper Contest, along with more than two dozen awards across a variety of categories in the competition. For decades, the ceremony has awarded excellence in college media to top student journalists and staff across the state of Georgia. The presentation was held at the University of Georgia Special Collections Libraries on April 7.
“It is an honor to have the students’ work recognized at the state level in an impressive showing,” said Charlotte Varnum, executive director. “And it is even more fantastic to meet and learn from the other equally impressive student newsrooms across the state at GCPA each year.”
The general excellence award considers placement by a student news organization in various categories in the contest as well as overall quality of print editions that reflect work throughout the 2022 year. In addition to the collective effort of the staff, the GCPA contest recognizes individual work.
Red & Black Staff Awards
General Excellence – First Place
Best Campus Community Service: News – First Place
Best Campus Community Service: Sports – First Place
Best Campus Community Service: Features – First Place
Best Campus Community Service: Editorial Excellence – First Place
General Photography Excellence – First Place
General Advertising Excellence – First Place
Layout & Design Excellence – First Place
Best Newspaper Website – First Place
Improvement Award – Second Place
Individual Awards
These are in Group I (freshmen or sophomores) or Group II (juniors and seniors). A student might have been in Group I in the spring of 2022 and Group II in the fall of 2022.
Best Photo: Editorial or Feature - First Place Jessica Gratigny
Best Photo: Sports - First Place Sidney Chansamone
Best Photo: News - Third Place Jessica Gratigny
Best Photo: News - First Place Jessica Gratigny
Best Photo Essay - First Place, Jessica Gratigny - Exploring the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA
Best Sports Story - First Place, Matthew Welsh - Green glory: Students’ right field house preserves Georgia’s baseball culture
Best Entertainment Feature - First Place Group 1, Isabelle Manders - Villalobos Brothers celebrate family through music at UGA
Best Entertainment Feature - Second Place Group 2, Jim Bass - AthFest 2022: Remembering 3 days of art and music
Best Feature Story - Third Place Group 1, Libby Hobbs - Reflection of the past: The man behind the portraits in UGA’s Black-Diallo-Miller Hall
Best Feature Story - Second Place Group 1, Ireland Hayes - Good bones: Athens local entertains community with year-round display
Best Feature Story - First Place Group 1, Ireland Hayes - Knock, knock: Athens-area Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person ministry
Best Feature Story - Third Place Group 2, Nava Rawls - After three decades, The Grit closes up shop in Athens
Best News Article - Second Place Group 1, Grace Walton - Opioid epidemic in Athens flares up as barriers to prevention and treatment persist
Best News Article - Second Place Group 2, Julianna Washburn - Jewish community responds to antisemitic message displayed at TIAA Bank Field
Best News Article - First Place, Group 2, Maddie Brechtel - Construction delays at The William leave students displaced
Best Investigative Article - Third Place Group 2, Emily Garcia - Solutions to Athens’ housing crisis face setbacks, shortfalls
Best Investigative Article - Second Place Group 2, Jacqueline GaNun - ‘So much has changed’: Activists say UGA, local government inflame housing crisis
Best Investigative Article - First Place Group 2, Lucinda Warnke - Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
About The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a nonprofit student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501(c)(3) organization with dual missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our community as a reliable, independent news source. We publish daily at redandblack.com and produce a regular newspaper. We also publish special-interest magazines and books. Independent of UGA, we receive no funding from the university and support ourselves through advertising, events, merchandise sales and donations. Every year more than 250 students are involved in The Red & Black, serving in staff positions or completing our journalism training.
For media inquiries: Charlotte Varnum, Executive Director | email