Athens, GA - The Red & Black, an independent student publication from the University of Georgia, has been named Best Independent Online Student Publication in Region 3 for the Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Awards. The awards recognize the best in student journalism across the country, both at the regional and national levels.
Region 3 comprises Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Red & Black will move on to compete in the national competition against other regional winners.
In addition to the Best Independent Online Student Publication award, The Red & Black was also named a finalist in the following categories: Best All-Around Student Newspaper, Sports Writing for Ty Young’s piece, “Harry Sims: UGA’s first Black varsity athlete,” and Feature Writing for Lilly Kersh’s piece, “A unique vision: Adams Optics keeps prices steady for almost 50 years.”
The Red & Black is committed to providing students with an opportunity to learn and grow in the field of journalism. The publication continues to strive for excellence and is proud to be recognized for its achievements.
About The Red & Black
Founded in 1893, The Red & Black is a nonprofit student news organization that covers the University of Georgia and Athens. We are a 501(c)(3) organization with dual missions: training students for careers in the news media and serving our community as a reliable, independent news source. We publish daily at redandblack.com and produce a regular newspaper. We also publish special-interest magazines and books. Independent of UGA, we receive no funding from the university and support ourselves through advertising, events, merchandise sales and donations. Every year more than 250 students are involved in The Red & Black, serving in staff positions or completing our journalism training.
For media inquiries: Charlotte Varnum, Executive Director | email