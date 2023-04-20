From the team at Condor Chocolates, including co-owner Brandon Lord, comes Choco Pronto, a cozy new coffee bar on Baxter Street. It serves up coffee from Ecuador, as well as teas, local Figment Kombucha, Independent Bakery pastries and brownies from, yes, Condor Chocolates. The Red & Black sat down with Lord and
So Choco Pronto stemmed from Condor Chocolates?
I devised Condor’s internal coffee program for the shop downtown on Washington Street and in Five Points. So I guess it was really when we started training baristas and focusing on proper handling that we started to consider opening this little shop of our own.
What does the name mean?
We wanted to find a bird that was totally in relationship with what we’re doing, not just some really beautiful thing to pop on the front of the bag. The Choco toucan is native to the areas we source from, and it’s a very beautiful bird as well. And the Choco also is that lovely little two-punch homage to the Condor.
What do you envision for the future of Choco Pronto?
I think we are first and foremost a neighborhood coffee shop. We are trying to be very community-oriented and just provide a space for the community to bask in and thrive. I think for the first year it’s certainly going to be paying a lot of attention to what people are looking for and what they are desiring and then trying to provide that exactly.
What can customers expect from Choco Pronto in the coming months?
There are a couple of things specifically I’m excited about — I would say the iced teas and affogato that we’ll have every day here. And just overall making coffee from Ecuador as properly as we possibly can. We buy really good coffee from Ecuador and handling it properly is the role we play in that process. So I think it’s an awareness of the role we play in the community that we’re serving, and I think just trying to pay attention to those things.
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.