What kind of roommate are you? Take this compatibility quiz and keep track of your responses to find out.
1. What is your sleep schedule like?
- A. It’s pretty consistent.
- B. I’m a night owl, and I prefer sleeping in.
- C. My sleep schedule varies.
2. Do you like having people over?
- A. I love planning dinner parties.
- B. People drop in all the time!
- C. Sometimes but not always.
3. How often do you use your kitchen?
- A. I meal prep and mostly eat at home.
- B. Rarely — I love dining out.
- C. I cook at home most nights, but I like going to restaurants on weekends.
4. How long do you leave dishes in the sink?
- A. They go straight in the dishwasher.
- B. Until no clean dishes are left.
- C. I leave dishes in the sink if I don’t have time to do them right away.
5. How do you handle clutter?
- A. It makes me anxious; I like things color-coded, stored away and perfectly tidy.
- B. Clutter doesn’t bother me!
- C. It’s not ideal, but sometimes it’s a necessary evil.
6. How often do you do laundry?
- A. Regularly, on the same day each week.
- B. Not unless I have to, but then I’ll need the washing machine for a few days.
- C. I do a couple loads here and there.
7. You see a cute kitten for adoption online. You …
- A. Send it to a friend looking to adopt.
- B. Head to the adoption center to pick it up!
- C. Ask your roommate how they would feel about getting a pet.
Mostly A’s: If you got mostly A’s, you could be described as, well, type A. Having a clean space and a sense of control at home is key. Aim to find roommates who can meet these needs and respect your boundaries.
Mostly B’s: If you got mostly B’s, you probably prefer a laid-back living situation. Roommates who don’t mind drop-ins or dishes left on the coffee table will be ideal. Just remember communication is key to a good home life.
Mostly C’s: If you got mostly C’s, you’re probably a pretty flexible roommate. While this can be good, don’t live just to please people. Make sure you advocate for your needs.
Looking for a roomie? Try these tools.
Social media
Try a UGA or Athens roommate Facebook group (a search will bring up several). You can also try call-outs on your personal account (like in Instagram stories).
Group chats
Posting in GroupMe and chats for residence halls, student organizations or classes can be a way to find people with similar interests to live with.
Working with an apartment complex
Some complexes, like Lark Athens and Athens Ridge, offer roommate matching services. Check with your leasing agent for details.
This story was originally published in The Red & Black's 2022 Student Housing Guide.