Whether you call it Georgia-Florida or Florida-Georgia or the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, there is no question the annual matchup between the University of Florida Gators and University of Georgia Bulldogs is one of the greatest spectacles in college football.
The student newspapers that have covered the rivalry — the Independent Daily Alligator and The Red & Black — share a history of excellence and competition. Each has a legacy of journalism excellence and an alumni roster of industry stars.
In 2019, the two newspapers are collaborating — and competing — on a special edition. They will jointly produce a Rivalry Issue to focus on the Florida-Georgia football game. The issue will be distributed on both campuses on Oct. 30.
Funding student newsrooms is a challenge. Both student newspapers are independent nonprofits committed to offering journalism training to the students they serve. From Oct. 4 to kickoff on Nov. 2, the Alligator and The Red & Black will be challenging their alumni to donate to their news operations. Any donor who pledges $25 or more will get a copy of the Rivalry Issue.
