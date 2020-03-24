featured

Athens restaurants shifting to takeout or temporarily closing

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
200322_tmg_corona_0030.jpg

The "open 24 hours" sign in the window of The Grill remains dark and unlit in Athens, Georgia on Sunday, March 22, 2020. On Thursday, March 19, the Athens-Clarke County government passed mandatory "shelter-in-place" laws that forced the closure of "non-essential" businesses and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary trips outside their homes, limit gatherings to 10 people, and maintain six feet of distance between others. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)

The Athens restaurant scene is responding rapidly to safety recommendations issued by state governors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most restaurants have issued updates as a response to growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The Red & Black is updating this list regularly as a service to readers. 

Please check restaurant website for details. We are updating as news comes in, but these operations are changing daily.

Takeout, pickup and delivery

Barberitos

Local locations of the Athens-based chain will accept to-go, curbside delivery or delivery service orders. Customers can place orders through the Barberitos mobile app, website or third-party delivery services. 

barberitos.com

Condor Chocolates

Offering pickup of selected items and scaling back its hours.

condorchocolates.com

DePalma’s Italian Cafe

Curbside pickup and delivery through Bulldawg Food and Cosmic Delivery at all three locations.

depalmasitaliancafe.com

Fully Loaded Pizza Kitchen

Open for delivery, curbside pickup and to-go orders. The restaurant has launched a gift card promotion and 75 cent wing deal for customers.

fullyloadedpizza.com

The Grit

The restaurant will offer its lunch and dinner menus and a full bakery selection. Rush bakery items, including whole cakes, will be available for order.

thegrit.com

Heirloom Cafe

Closed its dining room on March 17 until further notice and will continue accepting takeout, curbside pickup and delivery orders with a limited menu and hours. Hours of operation change daily and can be accessed through the Heirloom website.

heirloomathens.com

Marti's at Midday

Will operate through curbside pickup and third-party delivery (Uber Eats, Grub Hub and Cosmic Delivery). Also offering frozen casseroles to-go — see the restaurant's Facebook page.

martisatmidday.com

The National

Peter Dale’s restaurant The National shifted to takeout orders.

thenationalrestaurant.com

Pulaski Heights BBQ

Offering to-go orders and delivery through Bulldawg Food 12-7 p.m. daily.

In related Instagram posts, the restaurant encouraged customers to purchase gift cards t, T-shirts or hats and is offering to purchase items such as paper towels and food to prepare.

pulaskiheightsbbq.com

Maepole

The North Chase Street quick-service restaurant shifted to pick-up only, 12-7 p.m.

Will process online orders made through its website or one of its third-party services, which include Bulldawg Food and Uber Eats. 

maepole.com

Taziki's

The Prince Avenue location is offering online ordering, takeout and curbside pickup.

tazikis.com/location/athens

Ted's Most Best

Taking delivery orders through Bulldawg Food as well as phone and walk-in pickup orders.

tedmostbest.com

Tlaloc

Offering takeout and delivery. Call 706-613-9301 or 706-549-5533 to order.

facebook.com/tlalocmexicano

White Tiger Gourmet

Open for lunch online ordering and pickup. Order through the restaurant website.

whitetigergourmet.com

Got an update?

If you're a restaurant or catering service with an update about service, please let us know and we'll share with our readers.

Email us updates

 

Catering & Special Services

 

The Expat

Temporarily suspended operations on March 17 but is testing services such as meal kits. Follow the restaurant's Instagram account for the most current updates.

theexpatathens.com

Saucehouse Barbeque

The barbecue restaurant is not taking to-go orders, though catering orders can still be placed through the restaurant's number. 

saucehouse.com

 

Temporary Closures

5 & 10

Temporarily closed, according to posts by founder and chef Hugh Acheson.

fiveandten.com

Classic City Eats

The newly-opened spot on Baxter Street has closed until further notice.

classiccityeats.com

Donna Chang’s

Will remain closed for the foreseeable future, the restaurant announced on its Instagram page.

donnachangs.com

The Globe

Closed for "the next few weeks," according to its social media channels. The restaurant has established a GoFundMe for staff, which can be accessed here. Gift certificates can be purchased by emailing globeupstairs@gmail.com.

facebook.com/globe.athens

The Grill

The 24/7 downtown diner is closed for the foreseeable future, according to a sign posted on its door.

Last Resort Grill and LRG Provisions

Last Resort Grill and LRG Provisions have temporarily closed for service, according to a post made on both restaurants’ Facebook pages. The restaurants offered to share updates as they gather new information.

lastresortgrill.com

The Office Sports Bar and Grill 

Shut until April 30, according to a notice posted on the restaurant's Facebook page. 

theofficeathensga.com

Seabear Oyster Bar

Will pause service "until further notice" according to an Instagram post.

seabearoysterbar.com

 Want to help?

For ways you can support local restaurants — from takeout orders to gift cards to special merchandise - see our guide to ways you can help the community.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.