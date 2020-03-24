Athens restaurants shifting to takeout or temporarily closing

The "open 24 hours" sign in the window of The Grill remains dark and unlit in Athens, Georgia on Sunday, March 22, 2020. On Thursday, March 19, the Athens-Clarke County government passed mandatory "shelter-in-place" laws that forced the closure of "non-essential" businesses and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary trips outside their homes, limit gatherings to 10 people, and maintain six feet of distance between others. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)