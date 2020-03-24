Athens restaurants shifting to takeout or temporarily closing

The Athens restaurant scene is responding rapidly to safety recommendations issued by state governors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most restaurants have issued updates as a response to growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The Red & Black is updating this list regularly as a service to readers.
Please check restaurant website for details. We are updating as news comes in, but these operations are changing daily.
Takeout, pickup and delivery
Barberitos
Local locations of the Athens-based chain will accept to-go, curbside delivery or delivery service orders. Customers can place orders through the Barberitos mobile app, website or third-party delivery services.
Condor Chocolates
Offering pickup of selected items and scaling back its hours.
DePalma’s Italian Cafe
Curbside pickup and delivery through Bulldawg Food and Cosmic Delivery at all three locations.
Fully Loaded Pizza Kitchen
Open for delivery, curbside pickup and to-go orders. The restaurant has launched a gift card promotion and 75 cent wing deal for customers.
The Grit
The restaurant will offer its lunch and dinner menus and a full bakery selection. Rush bakery items, including whole cakes, will be available for order.
Heirloom Cafe
Closed its dining room on March 17 until further notice and will continue accepting takeout, curbside pickup and delivery orders with a limited menu and hours. Hours of operation change daily and can be accessed through the Heirloom website.
Marti's at Midday
Will operate through curbside pickup and third-party delivery (Uber Eats, Grub Hub and Cosmic Delivery). Also offering frozen casseroles to-go — see the restaurant's Facebook page.
The National
Peter Dale’s restaurant The National shifted to takeout orders.
Pulaski Heights BBQ
Offering to-go orders and delivery through Bulldawg Food 12-7 p.m. daily.
In related Instagram posts, the restaurant encouraged customers to purchase gift cards t, T-shirts or hats and is offering to purchase items such as paper towels and food to prepare.
Maepole
The North Chase Street quick-service restaurant shifted to pick-up only, 12-7 p.m.
Will process online orders made through its website or one of its third-party services, which include Bulldawg Food and Uber Eats.
Taziki's
The Prince Avenue location is offering online ordering, takeout and curbside pickup.
Ted's Most Best
Taking delivery orders through Bulldawg Food as well as phone and walk-in pickup orders.
Tlaloc
Offering takeout and delivery. Call 706-613-9301 or 706-549-5533 to order.
White Tiger Gourmet
Open for lunch online ordering and pickup. Order through the restaurant website.
Catering & Special Services
The Expat
Temporarily suspended operations on March 17 but is testing services such as meal kits. Follow the restaurant's Instagram account for the most current updates.
Saucehouse Barbeque
The barbecue restaurant is not taking to-go orders, though catering orders can still be placed through the restaurant's number.
Temporary Closures
5 & 10
Temporarily closed, according to posts by founder and chef Hugh Acheson.
Classic City Eats
The newly-opened spot on Baxter Street has closed until further notice.
Donna Chang’s
Will remain closed for the foreseeable future, the restaurant announced on its Instagram page.
The Globe
Closed for "the next few weeks," according to its social media channels. The restaurant has established a GoFundMe for staff, which can be accessed here. Gift certificates can be purchased by emailing globeupstairs@gmail.com.
The Grill
The 24/7 downtown diner is closed for the foreseeable future, according to a sign posted on its door.
Last Resort Grill and LRG Provisions
Last Resort Grill and LRG Provisions have temporarily closed for service, according to a post made on both restaurants’ Facebook pages. The restaurants offered to share updates as they gather new information.
The Office Sports Bar and Grill
Shut until April 30, according to a notice posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Seabear Oyster Bar
Will pause service "until further notice" according to an Instagram post.
