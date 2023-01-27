Athens salon provides safe space for cuts and colors

A new Athens salon has entered the town’s hair styling scene, striving to cultivate a calming, inviting environment. Amelia Herb, owner of Ceremony Salon Athens, believes haircuts are far more nuanced than a simple cut or color change.
Ceremony Salon’s goal is to curate each individual’s cut “to their face shape, their lifestyle, [and] what their goals are,” Herb said.
Transcending beyond the traditional binary of gendered haircuts, Herb and her team of stylists take a more androgynous perspective when approaching each client.
“Our main goal is to match the hair to that person’s personality.” Herb said.
Katie Culp, a stylist at the salon, said that the work environment is “very laid back, very tailored to the clients personal experience, which really allows me to connect with my clients on a deeper level through their personality.”
While many hair salons have a systematic way of cutting and styling hair, Ceremony Salon strives to create an environment that allows each client to freely express themselves.
“We want to be able to curate their hair and help them, guide them into being able to wear it,” Herb said.
Beyond cutting hair, the team at Ceremony Salon continues to learn new tricks and educate themselves on up-and-coming hair styles. Alongside her business partner, Rachel Radford, the owner of Ceremony Salon in North Carolina, Herb travels globally to learn from other professionals and stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the industry. Her next stop: London.
Both Herb and Radford also teach their own classes, specializing in a range of different techniques, from cutting bangs to razor cutting.
In addition to learning from Herb and Radford, the Ceremony Studios team often attends training sessions, stressing the importance of inclusivity and understanding a diverse audience.
Recently, the team has been participating in online hair education lessons through programs like Left Brained. The classes teach them how to cut and style BIPOC and coily hair to properly care for all of their prospective clientele in the Athens community.
“I can’t claim to be a cutting specialist if I can’t cut all textures of hair,” Culp said. ”So the education on being able to cut all textures of hair whether that be fine, curly, coarse or thick, it’s important.”
According to Herb, one of the objectives of Ceremony Salon is to bring inclusivity and de-stigmatization to college towns, making Athens the perfect city to fulfill their mission. The salon’s first studio is located in Carrboro, North Carolina, near the University of North Carolina.
“We would consider ourselves industry disruptors. We are non-gendered, we’re gratuity free. We book on the hour, and we’re open to all types of people,” Herb said. “We try to be inclusive of everyone and that was somewhat lacking in college communities and in the South in general… I think this community needs that.”
Culp elaborated on how Ceremony differs from regular hair studios by being a part of groups that promote inclusivity and work to dismantle salon toxicity, such as Destroy the Hairdresser and Strands for Trans.
“I’ve had a lot of clients who are in the process of transitioning and are really needing that gender affirming hair care during their journey, needing the guidance to kind of figure out what works best for them,” Culp said.
The salon also works with companies that are environmentally conscious, have a low packaging impact or do not animal test, such as Cult & King and Hairstory.
The main goal of Ceremony Salon and their team of stylists is to create and maintain a safe, clean and welcoming space. The stylists expressed that they’ve experienced clients becoming overstimulated, a situation that they strive to avoid.
“It’s just very warm and cozy and welcoming here,” Herb said. “It feels like you’re getting your hair done on someone’s porch, versus going into a building and taking an elevator and it’s a sterile environment. We really keep in mind the sensory experience of sound, sight and smell.”
The studio describes its aesthetic as having an edgy yet wholesome feel. Herb said their haircuts tend to be more cutting-edge, indie and alternative.
“I think that because of the nature of our business, we draw in a little bit of a different personality here and they tend to feel more comfortable and at ease. [They] tend to appreciate what we’re doing here,” Herb said.