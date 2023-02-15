Backstage at the Georgia Theatre with Athens band Underground Springhouse

The Georgia Theatre was filled with sounds of guitars, bass, keyboards, drums and vocals on Tuesday night as Underground Springhouse took the stage. The group, made up of five University of Georgia alumni, brought The Red & Black backstage for an inside look at a night of music in one of the city’s most esteemed venues.
The band prepared for the performance with a soundcheck. In the empty theater, the acoustics shook the ground.
“I always think it's really cool, [this] exciting feeling soundchecking in a big venue like [the Georgia Theatre]. It sounds really cool because it's dead quiet,” Charlie Haas, guitarist and vocalist for Underground Springhouse, said.
No local venue is quite as iconic as playing at the Georgia Theatre, with its memorable marquee and dazzling lights. But the venue’s size also influences how bands prepare for the show.
“The spots we normally play are just a lot smaller. We're used to being packed in, everything being really loud … But here, [on] a big stage where the sound is really good, it's actually quieter on stage, despite it being so much louder out [in the audience] … It's super cool,” Max Motley, who sings and plays keys in the band, said.
Members Haas, Motley, Jackson Thompson, Mitch Davidson and Jacob Sherwin met as UGA students, releasing their debut single, “Joyfell” in 2018. Their first full-length album came a few years later in 2021. Since their college years, the group has matured into a headlining local band, and are now on tour, playing in cities such as New Orleans, Brooklyn and Denver.
Before filling bigger venues like the Georgia Theatre, the band started out at local venues such as Whiskey Bent, Silver Dollar, Woodford and Nowhere Bar. However, the band found its footing at The Roadhouse on Lumpkin Street.
“This lineup got solidified at The Roadhouse. The Roadhouse was a big deal,” Motley said.
As the band plays in cities across the country, Underground Springhouse will always call Athens home, like so many bands that came before them. While students at UGA, bands such as Widespread Panic influenced the up-and-coming artists.
“That whole Athens [GA] Inside Out [1987] documentary [was] really sweet. All those bands in there like R.E.M and Love Tractor just wanted to be part of the Athens scene in the first place,” Thompson said.
However, Underground Springhouse represents a younger generation in the Athens music scene.
“I feel like there were some younger bands that definitely inspired us too,” Haas said. “AFTM and [The] Orange Constant were kind of like our ‘big bros’ in a way because they were just a couple years ahead of us.”
Thompson and Haas were inspired by AFTM’s headlining of the Georgia Theatre years prior, when Underground Springhouse opened. According to Haas, AFTM gave the band “their first big show.”
Now, Underground Springhouse has others open for them. On Tuesday night, Supper Club, a band of indie rockers from Alabama, played ahead of the group.
With a rock ‘n’ roll background, the band hopes to play as though no two concerts are the same, to keep fans entertained. Their most popular songs include “Joyfell,” “Mashed Potatoes” and “Float the Time Away.”
“We don't play [‘Joyfell’] every show because we want to kind of change it up, make an incentive for people to come back again. But, playing your most popular song usually gets the crowd going pretty good,” Thompson said. “You could be having a bad show, but if the crowd’s really good, then it's gonna be a good show.”
The crowd on Tuesday night filled the theater for the band’s Valentine’s Day performance.
“I learned about Underground Springhouse a year ago when I went [to a Phi Gamma Delta] formal,” attendee Brelin Wakefield said. “I learned about them from my date and all of his friends. I have been obsessed with them ever since … [Tonight], I convinced all of my friends to come with me.”
After the soundcheck, the five band members hung out and ate before the show, then watched Supper Club open. Before heading on stage, the band often exercises deep breathing as a ritual.
“[We] just put our heads together and breathe in, deep breath out,” Haas said.
After this tradition, the group took the stage, met with a roaring crowd of the Athens community.
Underground Springhouse is another iteration of a familiar tale in Athens, as a college band that found success. Their soundchecks look different from their early years playing in small bars and at fraternity formals, but their roots will always remain.
The group has plans to release new music soon, and will head to Colorado in March. For now, it’s just a few deep breaths, then time to start the show.