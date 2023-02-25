Black History Month: The past and present of Georgia track and field

Georgia track and field has a rich history of producing athletes with incredible resumes who have gone on to have successful careers in the world of track and field. The current athletes on the team are no exception to this history.
Great names fill the history books of Georgia track and field athletics such as Gwen Torrence, Kendal Williams and Shaunae Miller-Uibo. All these athletes have one thing in common: the color of their skin.
Sprinkles of Black excellence fill the past and present of the Georgia track program and it is important to recognize these athletes for not only their accomplishments, but also their legacy left behind for Georgia track teams of the present and future. The culture and Black excellence of the Georgia track team is something that should be celebrated and noted as an impressive program that breeds a multitude of young intellectual athletes.
The Georgia track sprint program is currently one of the most notable teams in the nation with runners like Kyle Garland, Caleb Cavanaugh and Elsie Igberaese making it one of the best in the nation. The Georgia track team is not just a team, they are a community, and that is shown through the closeness of the athletes and how their relationships enhance their performances.
Alumni Kendal Williams represents the program through his illustrious professional track career with Adidas.
“When I first got to UGA it really wasn’t known for its sprinting program and we put a lot of work into changing that image. It gives me a strong sense of pride.” Williams said.
Williams is a perfect example of how athletes, new and old, on the Georgia track team represent their culture and history through their athletics.
“I feel the best [way] to represent my culture is to represent myself to the best of my ability,” Williams said. “I go out and compete to the best of my ability and I stay 100% myself out on the track.”
The current athletes on the Georgia track team are well aware of the legacy that they represent by being a part of the program, and they are in the midst of creating their own legacies and stories that are important to recognize.
Cavanaugh, a junior 400m hurdle specialist and leader on for Georgia is a runner in touch with the legacy he represents as a Georgia track athlete.
“Looking at the past champions and names that were on this team inspires me to be like them and achieve great things like them,” Cavanaugh said.
Growing up as a track athlete, Cavanaugh has experienced the sport grow throughout his life and his culture has been defined by his journey on the track.
“I have been running since I was little with mainly Black athletes and looking back to those times of having fun with my teammates is a way to represent my culture,” Cavanaugh said. “I think back on those times when I run today.”
Senior leaders on the team are nearing the end of their legacies at Georgia; however, athletes like Igberaese show their love for the sport through how they are able to encourage others.
Not only are current athletes like Igberaese continuing the legacy left by athletes of the past, but they are also inspired by these athletes and have learned lessons from others that help better their lives off of the track.
“Specifically, now during Black History Month, there have been many opportunities for me to celebrate my history and those who came before me,” Igberaese said. “My throwing is very rewarding to me, and I know that I am continuing the legacy of so many Black throwers who came before me.”
While athletes like Igberaese are throwing or running on the track, it’s important to know the rich background and heritage that they represent. It is that history that has made them the athletes they are today.
“Being a first-generation Nigerian student athlete,” Igberaese said, “my parents really instilled the value of hard work in me from a young age and knowing that I represent more than myself as a Black athlete has been very motivating to me.”
Garland is an athlete who shows the pride that athletes feel when given the opportunity to represent their culture through doing a sport that they love.
“This G holds so much weight that I am super proud to represent and have the opportunity to compete for and learn the rich history of it,” Garland said.
Athletes such as Garland have lessons and traditions that they grew up with that they represent on the track and throughout all that they do that makes their career even more personal.
“I define my culture as what I grew up with in my family,” Garland said. “We are [a] family that lives and does everything showing our emotions on our sleeves and I go into every competition knowing I don’t have to shy away from any competition or anybody.”
The rich history that comes along with being an athlete at Georgia — and more specifically the track and field team — is a unique and profound one that should be celebrated whenever possible.