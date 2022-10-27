'Cancer chose the wrong b----:' Tralee Hale using voice to help others

On June 12, 2020, Tralee Hale, mother of Georgia football cornerback Kelee Ringo, received the worst news imaginable.
Prior to that day, she had been experiencing a mass in her left breast that began as the size of a pencil eraser and had grown in size over the previous nine months.
She had no idea what it was at the time, but she never imagined it would be cancer. When she finally had time to focus on herself after her son left for Athens on June 3, she decided to begin with her health.
She informed medical professionals of the growth, and they proceeded to perform a biopsy, extracting a sample of the tumor for testing. The results came back on June 12, nine days after her son left for school, confirming that she had breast cancer.
“I was devastated, because I was in complete denial,” Hale said. “I had procrastinated going to get that checked out because I wasn't 40 years old yet at the time and cancer doesn't run in my family.”
Hale was diagnosed with stage 2B triple-negative ductal carcinoma, a form of breast cancer that primarily affects black women younger than age 40. Because of its rapid growth, it is regarded as an aggressive form of cancer and is harder to treat.
Hale’s experience with chemotherapy treatment
She hit the ground running with chemotherapy treatment. From that point on, with her son thousands of miles away, no company, and in the midst of a pandemic, she endured some of her life's darkest experiences.
“It was, by far, the most trying time,” Hale said. “I've had to get really comfortable with myself. I mean, I enjoy company. We’re not meant to be alone… So, it was lonely. It was hard.”
During treatment, she had complete hair loss, but deemed it to be one of the lesser of the symptoms. She was unable to use her hands and feet because they had become sore, raw and cracked—not even being able to open a can of soda. She was starving but could not eat due to constant nausea. She struggled with loss of taste, painful joints, infections and severe memory loss with what she refers to as “chemo brain”.
Hale went through treatment until November 2020 and waited a month until she could begin surgery. She was given two options: get a lumpectomy, a breast-conserving surgery that removes just the tumor, or a bilateral mastectomy, the removal of the tumor and all breast tissue from both breasts. She chose the latter.
“Having been through what I had been through, that was one of the easiest decisions I've ever made,” Hale said.
Lymph nodes under the arm are frequently the initial sites where breast cancer spreads. During Hale’s mastectomy, doctors removed two lymph nodes from her underarm that contained dead cancer cells, indicating that she had started chemotherapy just in time. Additionally, a pouch under her skin was created for future breast implants by her surgeon using an expander.
She resumed chemotherapy in February 2021 after her surgery, but it had to be suspended in May since she struggled with complications due to the expander wound not healing properly. However, tissue biopsies during that period revealed that she still carried trace amounts of cancer in her blood, so she had to immediately restart chemotherapy.
When additional tests discovered no traces of cancer cells in Hale’s blood, she was declared cancer-free on February 22, 2022 and soon after took to Twitter to share the news with the world. She was then able to resume the reconstructive surgical process.
Feeling Blessed Beyond Measure!🥲I cannot begin to express my gratitude to Dawg Nation for all the prayers and support throughout my treatment 🙏🏽 I WILL continue to use my voice as a woman’s advocate against Breast Cancer! 👛🎀💕(Personal update w/ @KeleeRingo coming soon) pic.twitter.com/lWRbSWobSs— Mama Ringo (@HaleTralee) March 3, 2022
“I’m so glad it’s behind me,” Hale said. “And now I'm willing to use my voice and tell everybody what it was that I went through.”
Becoming an advocate
Hale has helped in the fight against breast cancer in Athens since her diagnosis and became a beloved figure among Bulldog supporters, even joining forces with the UGA spike squad.
She also collaborated with St. Mary’s hospital and Dr. Kathleen Jeffery, a breast surgery expert, to share her story with the world and raise awareness of breast cancer.
“I’m completely honored that they reached out to me,” Hale said. “I had the opportunity to shadow her and I was floored by her ability. She is a magician.”
Her message to women consists of three principles: 1-in-8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, the earlier cancer is found, the better and no matter who you are, no matter how good you feel, you are not immune.
She’s not alone in the fight either as her son Kelee Ringo collaborated last fall with Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer, a charity that supports St. Mary’s Breast Health Services, which led Hale to working with them. Since its creation in 2004, the charity has raised over $1.5 million in donations. Ringo made a personal donation to the organization and plans to do more in the future as he progresses to the NFL.
Bulldawgs Battling Breast Cancer🎀 is calling on the Bulldawg Family for support this October! Together we can meet this goal! GoDawgs! @KeleeRingo @bbbc_athens Credit to t.a.baker_photography pic.twitter.com/BfA9IIkIbo— Mama Ringo (@HaleTralee) October 15, 2021
Ringo has always had a close relationship with his mother. Even while battling cancer, she made every effort to support Ringo by flying from Arizona to Athens to watch him compete in red and black. In 2021, she finally relocated permanently to Athens and has been Ringo's strongest supporter ever since he set foot in The Classic City.
“She means a lot [to me],” Ringo said. “She’s my backbone. Just being able to have somebody like that and know that she actually went through cancer. I feel like any adversity that I go against now is incomparable compared to that.”
Ringo began playing football in the third grade at a park across the street from his grandmother's house, never knowing that he would one day be the top cornerback prospect in the country.
To Hale, her son’s development as a young man was greatly influenced by football. She believes that the sole purpose of sports for kids at an early age is not to make it in the league, but to teach dependability, reliability and leadership.
“He is focused,” Hale said. “He loves what he does. I couldn’t be happier as a mom watching him fulfill his dream. I had a dream of my son playing in the SEC when I had a boy, but I didn’t realize it was going to be all of this.”
Ringo has been at the forefront of the Georgia defense, despite missing his debut season in 2020 due to a shoulder injury he sustained in the off-season.
He returned for the 2021 season determined to make up for lost time, finishing with 34 total stops, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, and one touchdown, including a game-sealing 79-yard pick-6 against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP National Championship game.
“It was just surreal,” Hale said. “I had never seen so many people crying and falling over each other.”
A positive look ahead
After everything Hale had been through, the beginning of 2022 seemed to spark a major turning point in her life, with her son winning a national title and her becoming cancer-free just a month later.
“This is just all divine intervention,” Hale said. “I feel like it's all unraveling. It's all snowballing in the right direction, because it was already written.”
Hale said that she’s using her voice moving forward to be an aggressive advocate for breast cancer awareness and sharing with the world how “cancer chose the wrong b----”.