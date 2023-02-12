Following their leader: Diamond Battles and Brittney Smith’s seamless transition in new era of Georgia women's basketball

The spring of 2022 marked a major transition period for Georgia women’s basketball. The arrival of head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson from UCF meant an influx of new players and coaches, to make up for the exodus of personnel that came after the departure of former coach Joni Taylor to Texas A&M.
With Georgia’s new roster being a patchwork of transfers, seniors and recruits that had flipped from UCF, the expectation was that the team would have to essentially learn how to play together as the season progressed. However, two UCF graduate transfers, guard Diamond Battles and forward Brittney Smith, have provided a level of stability that has allowed the Bulldogs to remain competitive even with all the roster upheaval that happened in such a short period of time.
Battles and Smith’s experience playing together for four years at UCF meant they entered Athens with a well-established groove and rapport — both on the court and off — before they ever stepped foot inside Stegeman Coliseum.
“Brittney just gives such great energy on the floor,” Battles said. “She's always so positive. When she talks to me, she’ll just say ‘Come on Diamond, wake up!’ and it brings out another side of me. That’s just the kind of connection we have during games.”
“Sometimes setting screens is not my favorite thing to do, but when I set a screen for Diamond I already know she’s gonna come off it and hit a pullup jumper every time,” Smith said. “And off the court, whenever I need a laugh or to be cheered up I'm always gonna go to Diamond's room. I'm knocking on her door. She’s constantly making me laugh.”
Battles and Smith have led the way for the Bulldogs all year, with Battles leading the team in scoring with Smith right behind her. Battles has been the Bulldogs’ premier perimeter threat all year, while Smith has willed the team to victory several times this season with her presence in the paint. Abrahamson-Henderson summed up the pair’s impact on the team with just one word:
“Culture,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “And they bring two different entities. Diamond is so tough and serious and Brittney's all ‘happy rainbows and sunshine’. But you need those two different extremes. They both know what they want for this team, and the culture they bring to the locker room is so big.”
Even with having two polar opposite attitudes on the basketball court, Battles and Smith share a tight bond not just as teammates, but close friends.
“Brittney's just that person that you can just hang out with all day,” Battles said. “You don't need to worry about anything. She makes you feel at home. We take trips together, go shopping, go to Target all the time. She's like a sister that I'm really close to and we're just always together.”
The mutual trust that Battles and Smith share with not just each other but their longtime coach has been a hallmark of the team’s season. It’s been a major reason for why the Bulldogs were able to quickly establish a defined identity as a tough, defensive team who attack the basket on offense.
“She [Abrahamson-Henderson] built me for this moment,” Battles said after completing Georgia’s largest comeback victory in school history against Wisconsin. “To be online and ready because in certain games you’re gonna have to carry [your] team. In certain games your teammates step up, but it was one of those games where I had to be that leader for my team. Being locked in and having a tough mentality is what she coached me for four years to do and to be.”
Abrahamson-Henderson’s impact goes beyond basketball, though.
“Coach Abe has done a really good job guiding us on life after college and life in general,” Smith said. “She and the rest of the coaches have shaped us into the basketball players that we have become so far. We still have goals and they're still trying to get us where we wanna be, but I feel like we both as people and as basketball players have developed incredibly in the last four and a half, almost five years.”
The work and development paid off when Battles and Smith were able to accomplish major personal milestones earlier this year. Each eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark, with Smith reaching the number in late November and Battles following it up a few weeks later.
“It was a really great accomplishment," Battles said. “I don't think either of us even realized how close we were to a thousand points because at the end of the day, we just wanna win games and we don't really think about ourselves in that sense. But being able to come out of Georgia knowing that we both came here, made an impact, and were able to accomplish that together is something that we're both gonna remember for a long time.”
As Georgia navigates the tail end of its SEC schedule and inches closer to tournament play, the leadership and steadiness they get from Battles and Smith will be needed more than ever. Georgia faces an uphill battle in the SEC with juggernauts like South Carolina and LSU looming in the tournament, but nevertheless, the team’s two leaders remain committed to proving everyone wrong.
“We just wanna win. We just wanna win every game. Every time we step on the floor. We wanna win, we wanna be better, no matter what.” Smith said.