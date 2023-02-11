Former Georgia football stars Davis, Dean prepare for Super Bowl

Just over 13 months after helping Georgia football end its 41-year national championship drought, defensive lineman Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean have a chance to win another championship.
The pair will suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.
The Bulldog effect? 🐶😭 @NakobeDean #GoDawgs #FlyEaglesFly— Jordan Davis (@jordanxdavis99) January 29, 2023
Both fan favorites throughout their time in Athens, Dean and Davis started on Georgia’s historically strong 2021 defense. Davis was seen as the leader of the unit, even finishing ninth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.
Davis’ individual stats didn’t jump off the page, but his impact on the defensive front was clear to those who watched the Bulldogs. In his final season with the team, he still had 32 total tackles, two sacks and even a rushing touchdown.
Davis’ hard work in the trenches also helped open up opportunities for Dean to make plays. He finished the 2021 season with 72 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions.
Davis and Dean were each selected in the 2022 NFL draft by the Eagles, Davis in the first round and Dean in the third.
Both rookies have continued to show their support for the Bulldogs in a variety of ways throughout the 2022 season.
Dean was in attendance as Georgia dismantled TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship game, and after the deaths of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Georgia football recruitment staffer Chandler LeCroy, both Davis and Dean wore sweatshirts honoring Willock and LeCroy ahead of the Eagles’ playoff matchup with the New York Giants.
Davis has made a strong impact on the field during his rookie campaign in somewhat limited snaps, particularly helping Philadelphia fortify its run defense.
Dean has primarily played on the Eagles’ special teams units while learning from veteran linebackers Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards while preparing to play if needed on defense.
“He's learning from those two guys,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said earlier this season. “Kyzir is a vet. T.J. has played a lot of ball for us. Kyzir has played a lot of ball. Nakobe we see every week, he continues to get better as well on the practice field. He's going to get his chance and he'll be ready to go.”
After starting for Georgia’s excellent 2021 defense, Dean has handled the transition into a lesser role well, focusing on improving as a player.
“As long as I’m continuing to get better and I know what I can do and I know what kind of person I am, I know the type of player I am, it’s good,” Dean told NBC Sports last September. “I love this team and as long as I continue to get better, I’m happy with it.”
Davis said this week that players at Georgia are well-prepared for the atmosphere of big games, and the Super Bowl is no different.
“At Georgia, every game’s a big game, we sell out all our games,” Davis said. “I think that we don’t treat this game any differently. It’s just the hype behind it that makes it bigger than what it is.”
Georgia football has had at least one former player in the Super Bowl for the last 22 years. Kansas City also rosters two Bulldogs of the past: wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive lineman Malik Herring. Hardman will not be active for the Super Bowl due to injury.
If the Eagles are able to defeat the Chiefs, Davis and Dean will be in a familiar position — celebrating with their teammates as confetti falls throughout the stadium. But this time, the pair will hoist a Lombardi Trophy instead of the College Football Playoff championship trophy.