From JUCO to Georgia: Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo reunited in Athens

The dynamic displayed in Georgia’s backcourt between senior transfer Terry Roberts and junior Kario Oquendo has been evident this basketball season — a chemistry that could be due to the unique history that these players share.
“There’s some chemistry there, those guys,” head coach Mike White said. “Terry will bark at you and Kario’s a little bit more of a reserved guy," head coach Mike White said. "I think that Terry’s been good for him, but I’m sure in ways that I’m not even aware of, Kario’s been good for Terry’s transition as well.”
Roberts and Oquendo are the scoring leaders for the Bulldogs so far this season. Roberts is currently ranked as one of the top scorers in the SEC.
However, the two guards’ relationship goes much deeper than what we have seen from them in red and black.
Their paths crossed during their time at the junior college, Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida, during the 2020-2021 basketball season. The guard duo showed out in their first season together, which culminated in both players being named to the First Team All-Conference team in 2021.
The Buccaneers finished that season with an 18-5 record. They would lose against Indian River College in the semifinals of the Florida College System Activities Association Tournament. The two also propelled the team to the No. 1 ranking in JUCO basketball at one point.
Oquendo and Roberts both left the program during the offseason. Oquendo received an offer from the University of Georgia, which was coached by Tom Crean at the time. Roberts was offered a chance at Bradley University.
The two played the following 2021 season at their respective universities while continuing their production on the court. Oquendo became Georgia’s best offensive threat as he went on to average the most points per game for the team.
Roberts led Bradley in points and was named the 2021-2022 Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year. He also made the All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team, becoming the fourth player in Bradley’s history to come away with the honor in their first year.
After a successful season away from each other, both Oquendo and Roberts announced that they would enter their names into the transfer portal.
“I just wanted to be out there, more visible on a bigger stage. I want more people to see me play,” Roberts said. “I love and appreciate my coaches and my teammates. I enjoyed playing here. If I could do it all over again, coming out, I’d still choose Bradley as my first NCAA experience.”
However, shortly after the hire of White, Oquendo withdrew his name from the portal. After lengthy conversations with the coaching staff, he returned to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Roberts garnered attention from multiple Division I universities fighting for the opportunity to land the sensational guard. However, when Roberts discussed the possibility of playing for Georgia, he thought back to his time with his Florida SouthWestern teammate.
“The talks have been the same as Florida, Kansas State and Wichita State,” Roberts said. “With Georgia, they’re saying they want to build the program back up, get it rolling and get Athens rocking again. Also, my teammate from JUCO [Kario Oquendo] is over there as well, so it would be cool if I got to play with him again.”
While in the portal, Oquendo and Roberts communicated throughout the process with talks of teaming up again at the forefront of their conversations.
“When I went into the portal, that was around the time when he [Terry Roberts] was saying like he’s thinking of coming to Georgia,” Oquendo said at the SEC Tipoff. “So, when I heard he was coming to Georgia, that persuaded my mindset about ‘Hey, we could play together.’ We were already pretty good together in junior college so, I always feel comfortable with my brother.”
The two quickly gelled, and the backcourt’s success helped the team double its win total the season prior by the time they reached conference play.
As Georgia works its way through its SEC schedule and looks to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015, the team will lean heavily on the backs of Roberts and Oquendo as focal points of its offensive production.
“I think when you go out and you see anybody, they’re proud to be a Georgia Bulldog and they’re proud of their team,” Oquendo said. “I think we just come in with that mindset, put the team first — don’t think about personal accolades — and if we come in and we just put defense first, I think we can do it. We’ve got a pretty good team.”