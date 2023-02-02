JaFree Scott’s journey to Georgia gymnastics

Georgia gymnast JaFree Scott has already made her name known in the world of gymnastics and is looking to make an impact in her collegiate career with the Bulldogs.
Scott, a native of Independence, Missouri, grew up a competitive gymnast. Early on in her youth, she trained with Great American Gymnastics Express alongside other NCAA stars, Leanne Wong and Aleah Finnegan. Through these experiences, she grew a love and confidence for the sport. While many may feel daunted by starting as a freshman, Scott rose to the challenge.
“It doesn’t necessarily make me nervous or anything, if anything, it makes me feel less nervous,” Scott said. “Because I know my teammates have my back and I’m just doing it for them, doing it for the team. It just feels good to be a freshman and be able to give [and] provide for the team.”
Scott’s talent has consistently opened up opportunities, like competing for the University of Georgia. So far, the biggest accomplishment in Scott’s career has been her stint with Team USA.
Scott competed on bars and beam with Team USA in the 2018 Pan American Championships in Argentina. The team came away with a gold medal, a career-defining achievement for Scott.
“It was such a great experience,” Scott said. “Just a feeling that I’ll never forget. It’s just crazy to believe that I went through that, and I was a part of Team USA.”
Scott has demonstrated her proficiency as a gymnast, but in practice she looks to demonstrate her proficiency as a teammate. In a sport full of injuries and mental blocks that affect even the biggest of stars, Scott understands how important keeping a positive attitude can be for your teammates.
Scott’s teammates are some of her biggest motivators. The Georgia gymnastics team has quickly become her motivation to be better but has also provided reliable friends to lean on. This environment is why the former five-star recruit chose Georgia over other schools.
“I chose UGA because the second that I arrived, it felt like home,” Scott said. “Everyone was so sweet and kind, I could imagine and see myself here for the next four years.”
As Scott pursued her goal of making it to Nationals and continued to help the team, her potential was quickly noticed by head coach Courtney Kupets Carter.
“She will have an immediate impact on bars and beam with her exquisite technique and form,” Carter said. “We are excited to see how she grows as a GymDog.”
Throughout all the five-stars, commitments, practices and international competitions, Scott’s biggest role model and inspiration was none other than her mom. For her warm-up song, Scott has listened to “Cruisin” by Smokey Robinson before every meet — a song her mom and grandmother would play all the time.
“She’s just such a hard worker,” Scott said. “I just like her drive and just like anything that she does, it’s just really inspiring.”
As a freshman, Scott has plenty of time left at Georgia, but over the course of her four years, she’ll keep the things that motivate her at the front of her mind.
“Just making my teammates proud [and] making my younger self proud,” Scott said. “I always say it’s good to have a goal. It’s something to chase, something to look forward to.”