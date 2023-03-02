Javyn Nicholson: Creating consistency for Georgia women’s basketball

Entering the 2022 women’s basketball season, Georgia had only five players returning to the roster from the previous year.
Katie Abrahamson-Henderson had taken over as the team’s new head coach, and more change quickly followed. Diamond Battles, the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, followed Abrahamson-Henderson to Athens. Brittney Smith, the AAC Sixth Player of the Year, joined Battles and her coach on the trip to the SEC.
More transfers arrived — including Audrey Warren from Texas and De’Mauri Flournoy from Vanderbilt — and soon, Georgia had 10 newcomers on the roster, tied with Kentucky for the highest total in the conference.
For Javyn Nicholson, a senior forward who’d spent her entire career in red and black, familiar faces were few and far between. Despite the new look of the roster, Nicholson and her teammates weren’t making any excuses, opening the season with seven straight wins.
Nicholson was a key contributor to last year’s team, a group that fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Her role varied from starting or serving as a model player off the bench. In either scenario, she could be relied on for offense and energy whenever called upon.
This season, Nicholson has been used in a similar manner. She’s traded her starting spot back-and-forth with Jordan Isaacs, a rangier, more defensively-oriented forward. What Isaacs offers on defense is lost on offense — Nicholson was one of the team’s top scorers during the regular season, finishing third on the team in total points.
Her brand of physical interior offense is one of the team’s most consistent sources of shot-making, and Abrahamson-Henderson is aware of Nicholson’s importance to the team.
“I don’t consider anybody a bench player,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “Honestly, I think we have a lot of people that can start games for us. In every game, we try to start different people in terms of who’s going to go out there right away and just give us a spark and get us going in the first five minutes of the game. So, to me, Malury [Bates] and Javyn [Nicholson] can be starters and they can be finishers, it doesn’t really matter.”
That mentality didn’t quite hold up to a demanding conference schedule. After a scorching start to the year, the Bulldogs lost five of their first seven SEC matchups, unable to stand up to a more rigorous level of competition.
Offensive efficiency was one reason for that lackluster stretch, as the team surpassed 60 points just twice over those seven outings. In the middle of that drought, Georgia suffered a 66-58 loss to Ole Miss, the start of a three-game losing streak for the team.
Smith was the Bulldogs’ highest scorer in that matchup. She and Nicholson have shared the court for much of Georgia’s season thus far, and Smith emphasized the need for reflection after that loss.
“I feel like this loss was a learning point for us,” Smith said. “We have a lot to learn. We had a game plan. We didn’t follow it the way we should have. This should be a good learning opportunity for us to do better in the conference tournament.”
The team went 7-4 over the remainder of the regular season, and Nicholson’s offensive consistency was crucial to Georgia’s improvement during that run. In a win over Arkansas, Nicholson tied her career high with a 22-point performance, leading the team in scoring for the night.
In the leadup to the conference tournament, Georgia still has work to do. The SEC isn’t getting any easier, and if the Bulldogs have any postseason aspirations, Nicholson will need to maintain her reliable track record.
Nicholson has made the NCAA Tournament in every season of her collegiate career when it hasn’t been canceled, and she’s experienced success in the regular season and beyond. With that in mind, she knows that Georgia still has room for improvement.
“We like to praise ourselves for the good things we do accomplish and just be consistent in those things then also work on things we struggle with,” Nicholson said. “Going down the line, teams are going to get better. It’s going to get harder. We just want to make sure we nip that in the bud now and play our game.”