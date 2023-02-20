‘Just listen to Lil:’ Lilly Kimbell's memory marked by light, laughter and love

Lilly Kimbell arrived in Athens in 2010 as part of the No. 1 women’s tennis recruiting class in the nation.
The tennis star from New Braunfels, Texas, was a crucial member of that talented class, signing with Georgia as the top-ranked recruit from her home state. She realized her potential in red and black, racking up win after win with Georgia during her career.
She finished with 197 combined wins during college — including the fourth-most doubles victories in school history — reached the NCAA tournament four times in her tenure and claimed an SEC championship in 2014.
Kimbell died on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the age of 31. After her death, head coach Jeff Wallace released a statement.
“We were stunned and heartbroken to learn of Lilly passing away," Wallace said. "I will always remember how she helped create a culture of excellence with her attitude and work ethic. Lilly was a fantastic teammate and was always smiling and laughing during practice and matches.”
Wallace has helmed the women’s tennis program since 1986, building one of the most accomplished women’s tennis programs in the country. He’s coached a wealth of talented athletes during his time, and from their first meeting, he knew that Kimbell would be a valuable addition to the program, both on and off the court.
“Obviously, I’d seen her play tennis and knew she was just an amazing tennis player,” Wallace said. “But when she came on her visit, that was an opportunity to get to know her more, and she was just real outgoing. Happy-go-lucky, always smiling and having a good time — just instantly fit in real well with everybody.”
Maho Kowase and Kate Fuller — now Kate Fuller Chambless — were two of the recruits in the 2010 recruiting class alongside Kimbell. Both graduated with Kimbell in 2014, and Fuller Chambless roomed with Kimbell when they were upperclassmen at Georgia. They described Kimbell as an integral part of the identity that their team formed.
Kowase was one of the top-ranked tennis recruits out of Japan, though she didn’t know any English when she arrived in Athens. Despite the language barrier, Kowase said that Kimbell made her feel “warm and welcome” while she was acclimating to the new country.
Kimbell and Kowase combined to create one of the most successful doubles tandems in Georgia history. They broke off 22 consecutive doubles victories during the 2012 season and set a program record that still stands over a decade later.
Kowase noted that Kimbell's skill was part of what made her such a great doubles partner. She compared Kimbell to a cat — a blend of reflexes, speed and technique that made her an excellent teammate while also being a nightmare to play against. More than that, though, Kowase credited their success to the connection between the two of them.
“We had such a trust in each other, and a confidence in each other,” Kowase said. “It was a great feeling.”
Kowase wasn’t Kimbell’s only doubles partner at Georgia, though. Less than a year after setting the record with Kowase, Kimbell was paired with Mia King, an early enrollee who joined the team in January 2013.
“Lil and I connected right away,” King said. “She was just this fun-loving, go-getter personality. We referred to her a lot as our ‘queen’ on the team, because we always viewed her as royalty.”
One of Kimbell’s final doubles partners at UGA was Caroline Brinson, a 2014 early enrollee. Brinson was in the midst of her first semester on the team when she was paired with one of the most accomplished tennis players in Georgia history.
Brinson saw it as an opportunity to learn, to absorb the lessons that Kimbell could pass down, and Kimbell was more than willing to oblige.
“When she wanted to make me laugh or feel comfortable on the court, she would try to poke fun or have a fun quote,” Brinson said. “So she would say, ‘Just listen to Lil, Caroline, and everything will be okay.’ That kind of stuck with me.”
Kimbell was more than catlike reflexes and an impressive resume. To her teammates, Kimbell was a ray of light and a breath of fresh air, constantly dancing — “bebopping” was King’s official term for Kimbell’s rhythm — throwing around nicknames and making people feel accepted.
Even when recovering from injury, hurting from head to toe, Kimbell couldn’t find it in herself to lose her trademark smile, going so far as to make friends with the team’s athletic trainer. Though her body might’ve gotten banged up, her spirit was unbreakable, undaunted in her mission to brighten the day of everyone she encountered.
Time passed and Kimbell graduated, working through graduate school to acquire a master’s degree in sports management. Kimbell and her teammates were pulled away by jobs and families, drifting to their various corners of the world in the process.
They never completely lost contact, though, staying in touch in the form of birthday video calls, wedding invitations and texted commiserations over Georgia’s close call in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State.
After college, Kimbell took a brief stint in the corporate world before finding her way back to tennis, serving as assistant coach at both Eastern Illinois and St. Mary’s. For her teammates, who watched Kimbell interact with students at UGA tennis camps, this wasn’t the most unexpected development.
“She always wanted to kind of give back and return the favor in terms of all the people that had invested in her game growing up,” Fuller Chambless said.
According to her teammates, Lilly Kimbell lived every day with love in her heart. Love for her closest friends, for strangers and for everyone in between.
“She had some of the best years of her life at the University of Georgia, fulfilling her dreams as a collegiate athlete … and obviously she had an incredible career,” Brinson said. “But I think people need to remember her as more than just the incredible athlete and tennis player at Georgia. She was truly an incredible person, and loved everyone around her. In turn, everyone loved her right back.”