Living Black history: Joy Village School aims to uplift Athens’ Black youth

Located off Research Drive, surrounded by nature and sunlight, a school house sits. Though quaint, it is full of unique classroom layouts and library shelves stocked with hundreds of books, all provided by local organization, Books for Keeps.
Joy Village School, a K-8 private school with 25 currently enrolled students, opened in August 2022 with a special mission: to give Black children space to learn in an accepting environment where they can take pride in their cultural identity.
"I think Joy Village is unique because we focus on Black joy. And that's one of the things that children need is joy,” Mikhayla Robinson, Joy Village’s K-4 teacher and University of Georgia alum, said.
While the general content of the curriculum at Joy Village mimics other private schools, there are key differences that make the school’s education style unique.
The children are exposed to many different skills and practices through enrichment activities such as lessons in chess, sign language and different African rites of passage. There is no homework until middle school, as Joy Village believes in giving the children time to rest outside of class.
The school explores Black history extensively, and students spend time outside the classroom visiting nearby locations and communities with ties to Black history. Robinson is proud to teach this history daily.
“It’s one thing to talk about Black history, but it’s another thing to live Black history,” Robinson said.
While some classes are currently learning about national Black history, the students are also reminded of history in their own backyard. The school’s individual classes are split into ‘houses’ named after lost Black neighborhoods in Athens.
For instance, Robinson’s class is deemed The Waterfront, which was a predominantly Black downtown area on the Oconee River, where Robinson said a piano once famously fell in the water.
The houses often interact with each other, encouraging children of all ages to socialize with one another and providing leadership opportunities for older students. The rich history behind each house is taught in-depth and serves as a reminder of Athens’ lesser-known Black history.
“Even as young as kindergarten…my kids [in my class] were telling me about how they didn’t know if they wanted to be Black,” Robinson said. “Those things start at a very young age. So it’s important that they understand the beauty of their identity and the history in our culture.”
Joy Village aims to be an environment that allows Black youth to feel confident about their identities, and understand their deep roots in local and national culture.
“[Children need an] understanding that your Blackness is beautiful and understanding that Blackness is not a burden. And just knowing that here they can thrive freely without racialized trauma and just knowing that they're accepted in every way possible,” Robinson said.
Stephanie Seda, Joy Village’s fourth and fifth grade teacher and UGA alum, believes the school pushes their students further than the average private school. While the classes at Joy Village are unique and suited to make learning fun, they also explore the emotional and challenging side of education.
While Seda follows Georgia standards for her curriculum, she tries to suit her content more to Black history.
“I don’t really have to follow our script… if there’s an element of history that I want to learn, we learn it,” Seda said.
As she spoke, her students enthusiastically ran up to her desk and excitedly showed her how much they had read in their assigned reading time. To the kids, it’s more of a fun game than a task.
“We believe in doing things the fun way,” Seda said.
The topics Seda covers can seem heavy for children of their age, but with her education style, she says the children are immersed in the content.
“For example, we’re doing our unit on slavery and this is a pretty heavy topic,” Seda said. “However, the kids are so engaged, and they’re so interested and hungry for more, and I think it’s just because they’re connected to the material. This is their story.”
As a testament to their philosophy, Joy Village seems to be reaping the benefits. According to Robinson, enrollment is expected to increase in the upcoming school year, with many children already shadowing and interviewing to attend.
“I just think they are allowed to explore so much more of their identity as Black children and pursue education things that they wouldn’t get to,” Seda said. “We want the kids to feel like they have ownership of this place so that they can thrive.”