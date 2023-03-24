‘Love, family and the Western way’: UGA student rodeo lassos in a crowd

It’s opening night. The sun is setting over University of Georgia’s Livestock Instructional Arena. The air is thick with the smell of barbeque, funnel cake and anticipation. A hushed silence falls over the audience as they watch the arena intently. Expectantly. Hopefully. Then, the first contestant is released, and the crowd roars.
Only seconds pass before the cowboy is thrown off of the bucking horse. The crowd cheers, and the cowboy scrambles back to his feet as his horse races across the arena, aggressively avoiding capture.
“You never know what’s gonna happen, so expect the unexpected all night, folks,” announcer Roger Mooney bellowed through the microphone.
On Thursday, March 23, The Great Southland Stampede Rodeo kicked off its first night with a bang. The three-day event will include two more nights of entertainment on Friday and Saturday.
Each night involves an exhilarating set of events, including bareback and saddle bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing and the biggest act of the night — bull riding.
The rodeo, hosted by the UGA Block and Bridle club, began in 1974 as a fundraiser for the UGA livestock judging team. Today, it is one of the largest rodeos in Georgia, celebrating its 48th year.
“What’s really cool about the GSSR is that it’s all run by students, and it’s the largest student-run rodeo in the country,” Morgan Chancey, UGA sophomore fine arts major and programs chairman for the GSSR, said. “We do all the behind the scenes, and we’re in charge of every little detail. I think that’s a really special part of GSSR because it’s a big team collaboration with a lot of students. It takes a really long time to put this thing together.”
The mix of people at the rodeo consisted not only of college students attending the event for student night, but also folks of varying ages, backgrounds and experience. For many, this event was not their first rodeo. For others, this was their first taste of the Western world.
Nealie Cook, UGA freshman exercise science major, grew up in the country and attended weekend rodeos growing up.
“So many people trained for this, so it's cool to watch them work,” Cook said. “Everyone out here doesn’t really care what you wear or what you are, as long as you’re just here and you’re having fun.”
The rodeo’s staff blend skill and passion to make the event a reality.
“I have been a rodeo announcer for 39 years, and I’ve done this rodeo over 30 [years]. The best part about rodeo isn’t the actual event for me – it’s the people,” Mooney said.
Apart from the exciting competitions, the rodeo also featured seven food trucks and five vendors, including a pony ride business, Cafe Racer, Biggum’s BBQ, Miss Judy’s Shaved Ice, Java Joy Coffee and Cowboy Hats and Souvenirs, among others.
Kelly and Kate Boutique, a womens’ fashion business, was among these vendors, rolling up to the rodeo in a renovated pink school bus. Julie Melendez, UGA alum and daughter of co-business owner Kate Melendez, now helps run the store.
The mother-daughter duo signed up to do a pop-up event at the GSSR after hearing about it from board member and sponsorship chair Madi Welch at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia last year.
“Being here has been great because we’ve had a mixture of customers,” Julie Melendez said. “It’s great advertising. I’ve handed out a lot of business cards, and I’ve gotten a lot of followers on Instagram.”
Throughout the show, Mooney and rodeo clown Jake Wilcox exchanged jokes and made people laugh between events, even standing back to watch a relay race between four people in inflatable animal costumes. But when it was time, they let the animals and performers shine.
“Animals aren’t bucking because they’re at the rodeo – they’re at the rodeo because they buck,” Mooney said. “These animals are tremendous athletes.”
Mooney also explained that rodeos give rough livestock a second chance.
“If you have an animal that won’t stay in the pasture, you’re going to get rid of it. We raise outlaws and renegades,” Mooney said. “They get a second lease on life. They get to entertain people, and they get to have fun.”
The contestants and student organizers alike share this passion for the animals and the rodeo. Whether it is through getting the wind knocked out of you after falling off of a bucking horse or through connecting with rodeo sponsors, everyone gets a chance to support the event.
“Rodeo is a tradition built on love, family and the Western way,” Chancey said.
After the last event came to an end, audience members watched as a stampede of horses was released into the arena. As the creatures carved their way through the dirt and around the ring, they were reminded of the true wild nature of the Georgia Southland Stampede Rodeo.