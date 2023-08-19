New season, new stadium: An update on Sanford Stadium's renovation status

Sanford Stadium is getting a full facelift for the 2023 season.
In step one of a two-step, $68.5 million renovation plan, the UGA Athletic Association has completely renovated the south side of Sanford and added new quality-of-life changes to the rest of the stadium.
The biggest change made was the expansion of the concourse between Gate 6 and Gate 9. The entire area has doubled in width and is adorned with a variety of Georgia football-themed murals.
“[Athletic director Josh] Brooks walks down here at least once a week and just stands in all the space because it’s been the thing he’s been trying to fix since he was football operations director,” said the Associate Athletic Director of Facilities and Capital Projects, Tanner Stines. “The south side was probably our biggest pinch point we knew our fans complained about — its tightness, the way the restrooms, concessions [and] everything worked.”
Stines, who led a tour for attending media around Sanford alongside Senior Associate Athletic Director of Internal Operations Matt Brachowski, said that by opening up the space between Gate 6 and Gate 9, the flow of the entire space should be cleared up and allow fans to easily access their seats.
A brand-new sensory room was also added to that hall in section 128. The room, according to Stines, is the first sensory needs space in a college stadium.
“We are a certified sensory needs stadium, which means 50% of our staff is trained to handle people with sensory needs — in all of our first aid stations, we have sensory bags,” Stines said. “This is a specific room so that if someone is having an episode or issues, they can go into that space.”
The room is fit with soundproof padded walls, is consistently set to 66 degrees and fits about six to eight people.
The concourse also features new family bathrooms and new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) platforms to help those sitting in highboy chairs properly interact with those that might be bound to a wheelchair. Additionally, with some seat loss on the south side of the stadium, a new row was added after the 60th row, which will be called row 62 rather than 61 to honor the late Charley Trippi.
Gate 9 will specifically be split into two levels: upper Gate 9 and lower Gate 9. This gate, alongside Gate 1, will now be on the Gillis Bridge as a portion of the bridge on the West side. Fans who enter through upper Gate 9 will be at the top of the 100 level, and those who go through lower Gate 9 will enter at the new Gate 9 plaza
The upper level also has new TV compounds. A lot of the work done near the lower Gate 9 is a set up for the eventual phase two part of the project, including an elevator to access the new suite level and press box.
Additionally, Stines said certain changes should alleviate some of the condensed flow of people coming into the stadium. This problem was also addressed in the fact that Gate 10 was re-done to allow easier access to other parts of the stadium.
The final current addition to Gate 9 is a brand new women’s restroom and grab and go concessions. The portable stand is the first of two, with the other being finished in phase two. The new women’s restroom is significant due to its size, as it holds about 80 toilets according to Brachowski and will require people working in the bathroom to direct what toilets are open.
Near Gate 6, new concession stands were added and where the previous ones were located, there are now brand new bathrooms. This was done, Stines said, to provide the same amenities on the north side of the stadium.
The final addition Stines and Brachowski walked the media through was near the student section. While that area wasn’t particularly expanded, although Stines said it could never be ruled out, a wall was opened up to create a new access point to alleviate congestion.
The construction is nearly completed and is awaiting television and internet providers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile to increase cell phone coverage, which Stines said they do every year. The plans for phase two are to begin in November and will likely finish before the start of the 2024 season.