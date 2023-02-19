Patience and perseverance: The story behind Athens’ rainbow crosswalk

Patience and perseverance. Two words Cameron Jay Harrelson — president emeritus of the Athens Pride and Queer Collective — used to describe the three-year process of installing a rainbow crosswalk in the streets of Athens, in a proud and colorful show of support for the LGBTQ+ community.
The four faded white crosswalks on the rough, gray asphalt of the East Clayton Street and College Avenue intersection were replaced with vivid rainbows in October 2022, after Harrelson started a petition in 2019 that received over 8,000 signatures.
The path to making the dream a reality was long and winding, with many discussions in local government and much community debate. But the crosswalks stand today, despite roadblocks and criticism, as a testament to community organizing, the importance of public art and pride for LGBTQ+ Athenians.
More than just a crosswalk
Harrelson started the Athens Rainbow Crosswalk Initiative after seeing how successful the 2019 Athens Pride Festival was from his perspective as a stage manager.
“As I was walking to my car, I [thought] gosh, I wish that [this community] could have a symbol of what we saw here today all year long,” Harrelson said. “I remembered that Atlanta had recently gotten a crosswalk, and I [thought] that’s a good art idea for proclaiming pride throughout the year, not just one day when we get together for a festival.”
A few days later, Harrelson started a Change.org petition, which to date has collected 8,320 signatures, around 6,000 of which are local. He calculated this by recording the zip codes of those who signed the petition and categorizing them by their associated commission districts.
This created quantifiable data to visualize community support to the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission and local representatives in each district.
“All are welcome here. Love is valued here. Hate has no place here,” Harrelson wrote in the petition description.
The concept of a rainbow crosswalk is not original to Athens, Harrelson added. Atlanta hosts notable rainbow crosswalks, displayed as “symbols of acceptance, unity and tolerance that represent the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies,” according to The Atlanta Rainbow Crosswalks website.
Seattle, Washington, Ames, Iowa and Manhattan Beach, California also all boast variations of the rainbow stripes symbolizing the LGBTQ+ community, as a stance of support and in celebrating pride.
Lexington, Kentucky, the hometown of District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright, showcases a similar crosswalk. So when Harrelson emailed her, the idea was not at all foreign. But it was Harrelson’s impressively crafted data and passion that was eye-catching, Wright said. Meeting Harrelson was the true catalyst.
“It became more than just a rainbow crosswalk for me as far as him and I becoming good buddies,” Wright said. “We just kept at it.”
Roadblocks along the way
The road to success was not an easy one, and both Wright and Harrelson found pushback. Harrelson recounted some commissioners feeling concerned the crosswalk felt performative, and pressed that this was supported by a good number of their constituents. But community pushback didn’t faze Harrelson.
“I didn’t pay attention to it and I don’t give it much credibility or credence,” Harrelson said. “I have chosen not to invest my time, energy or eyes on viewing it, reading it or spreading it.”
But it didn’t go unnoticed by all. Thea Canby, co-director and teacher at Our Resilient Community, a “queer-centered self-directed micro-school,” according to the website, saw it online.
“Because we run a queer-centered school in Athens, we pay attention to how people are responding to queer things happening in Athens,” Canby said. “So when there's pushback against something like a crosswalk, we tighten up a little bit… We're not going to market too broadly, if there's a protest, or a brewing discontent for a crosswalk.”
The implementation of the crosswalk was approved in June of 2020 through the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which created a gateway for the crosswalk to be installed as a means of pedestrian safety, according to Wright. The funding comes from a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
After the removal of a Confederate memorial monument from the crosswalk on East Broad Street, which created a larger crosswalk, the momentum to improve pedestrian safety propelled the commission to name the rainbow crosswalk a logistical safety improvement.
But unavoidable obstacles such as the unexpected arrival of COVID-19 and a summer of protests amid racial unrest called for policy reform, and caused a delay in the implementation.
Harrelson said that passing legislation such as the non-discrimination ordinance, needed to come first. The ordinance, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and race, passed in 2021.
The petition, along with all petition comments and an open letter, was submitted to the ACC Mayor and Commission on May 24, 2020. Nearly a year after the start of the petition, the commission approved the crosswalk addition on June 25.
A joyous dedication
Finally, after three years, the crosswalk was installed on Oct. 4, 2022 and dedicated on Oct. 11. Despite many setbacks, Wright said it was “more than [they] had dreamed of.” Originally planned as only one crosswalk, four vibrant crosswalks were the final result.
It not only included the traditional red to violet stripes, but additional black, brown, blue, pink, white and purple stripes which Harrelson said he pushed for in support of the transgender community and communities of color.
Kellie Divine, the founder, show director and performer of local drag group Athens Showgirl Cabaret, said he thinks Athens has come a long way, despite “being two steps behind Atlanta,” and was happy to see the crosswalk approved.
“I’m glad they chose the heart of town instead of one end of town,” Divine said. “It also represents the music, the art, all of that. It represented a whole lot of other things than just LGBTQ.”
For Harrelson, it also holds a deep message beyond the visual aesthetic.
“Visibility is so important right now. Visibility in the public square is particularly important,” Harrelson said. “We saw a violent shooting out of Colorado Springs where five individuals from our [LGBTQ+] community were murdered.”
The path forward
But visibility can also bring uncomfortable attention, Canby noted.
“Visibility is how we eventually win, I think, but visibility also comes with a response,” Canby said. “I guess there’s some part of me that does worry about if Athens has more queer iconography, are we gonna awaken more phobia?”
The discomfort hits Canby particularly hard, as a transgender individual and a teacher who has witnessed her students called slurs. Canby moved to Athens from Miami, expecting a safe bubble in “the middle of a sea of red,” but has since felt surprise at the lack of support she has felt in the community and the rejection of something as visually subtle as a rainbow crosswalk.
Canby thinks that tangible protection for transgender and LGBTQ+ individuals, such as the non-discrimination ordinance, should go in tandem with public art displays in support of that community. Otherwise, Canby said it can appear misleading and not truly representative of the community. But it also doesn’t take away from the impact of such a symbol, in the form of public art.
“It's starting conversations and awareness, getting people in positions in power to hear from the voices that the crosswalk represents,” Canby said.
Meaning in public art
While the crosswalk amassed criticism from the community, the latest public art installation, titled “Frequency,” created controversy. The curved blue pipes that appear on several downtown streets, modeled after soundwaves and the water of the North Oconee River Greenway, were criticized for being discriminatory against unhoused people, with one sculpture in particular being placed over a public bench.
The choice of using artist Eric Leshinsky, an artist from Anapolis, Maryland, as opposed to a local artist, was also heavily criticized. An ACC Leisure Services Instagram post featuring the art garnered over 600 comments, many of which are negative. The repeated message — it neglects to provide any solution to homelessness in Athens and the money would have been better spent elsewhere.
But art can also be powerful and impactful in a community, and for Harrelson, the crosswalk accomplishes just that.
“Art is an important part of every movement. So while we understand that it doesn’t change policy, it certainly offers people a vision of themselves in a public space,” Harrelson said. “I have seen LGBTQ youth, parents, adults, stopping to take a moment to look at it, to take a photo of it, to just recognize that there is a piece of themselves on full display in downtown Athens.”
Wright, who is professionally a medical illustrator, finds that art can be a tool, wielded positively or negatively. But the crosswalk is a visual depiction of the county’s commitment to supporting their diverse community, Wright said.
Still, some Athenians have chosen to look at the colored crosswalk as a biblical symbol, with some commenters referring to a rainbow’s meaning in the Bible as God’s promise to never flood the earth again instead of as a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride. However, this does not concern Harrelson or Wright.
“If you want to look at a rainbow and be reminded of God’s promise not to flood the earth, do that,” Harrelson said. “But for us, it's a symbol of hope, a symbol of unity, a symbol of celebration and most importantly, a symbol of perseverance in the face of hate and discrimination that we’re obviously continuing to see. And in the face of violence.”
Both repeated the same sentiment: public art is interpretable and it is meant to be that way.