PHOTOS: An Athens summer without AthFest

In 2019, sleepy, summertime Athens came alive for three days during the 23rd annual AthFest Music and Arts Festival. Hundreds of fans gathered at outdoor and indoor venues to listen to artists. Festival-goers of all ages flooded the streets — shopping at vendors and grabbing food and drinks at outdoor beer gardens while kids flew down inflatable slides. One year later, Athens is void of the booming speakers and massive crowds milling about Washington Street.
AthFest was one of the many events canceled or postponed this summer due to to COVID-19. The Red & Black photo desk took a look at the summer that could have been, comparing socially distanced, mask-mandated Athens to the Athens that hosted the 23rd annual AthFest.
Drag the sliders below to see the comparisons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.