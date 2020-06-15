PHOTOS: Athens protests against police violence, then and now

Protests that began in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd have inspired people around the world to protest police violence and racial injustices against black people. In 2020, the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery prompted a nationwide movement. In 2012, 2014 and 2016 the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Philando Castile and Alton Sterling engendered similar protests.
The Red & Black took a look back at Athens’ protests that fought against these injustices from 2012, 2014 and 2016 and compared photos to the protests happening right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.