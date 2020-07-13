PHOTOS: Black Lives Matter around the Southeast

Taylor Gerlach

As Black Lives Matter protests have spread across the world this summer, The Red & Black writers and photographers working from outside of Athens documented the protests in different cities across the southeast. 

Savannah, Georgia | Jacqueline GaNun, News Editor

Savannah had an organized, nonviolent protest on May 31, 2020. The crowd gathered downtown at Johnson Square and marched to City Hall, where Mayor Van Johnson and other speakers addressed the crowd. The protest remained peaceful, although Johnson, a former police officer, got boos from the crowd when he suggested joining the police force to create change. 

Charlotte, North Carolina | Taylor Gerlach, Photo Editor

In Charlotte, protesters are supported by a new grassroots organization and movement, Jail Support. The group has acted as a pit stop for protesters who need refreshments throughout the day or night, a bail fund to help release arrested protesters and a space to welcome those recently released from police custody for any reason and provide physical and emotional support.

Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC

A one-block section of Tryon Street in Charlotte, NC has been blocked to traffic and is now home to a “Black Lives Matter” mural painted by 17 artists on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Since then, the mural has been defaced with tire marks, but artists repaired the damage. Boards used to protect the glass of nearby buildings have also become canvases for street artists.

Dalton, Georgia | Alex Aldana, Graphics Contributor

On June 1, 2020, around 250 protesters met at Dalton's Harmon Field and walked through downtown Dalton, stopping at Dalton City Hall and the site of the Joseph E. Johnston monument. Local speakers reminded community members of the power they hold as citizens and encouraged them to vote. The local police department escorted the group as they walked through the streets, and the event remained nonviolent.

Valdosta, Georgia | Mikaela Cohen, Assistant News Editor

On June 6, 2020, protesters in Valdosta, Georgia marched two miles through the rain to protest police violence. Despite the weather, about 250 people participated in the protest. 

Atlanta, Georgia | Julian Alexander, Special Publications

On June 7, 2020, over 1,000 community members, students, alumni, teachers and parents gathered in the parking lot of the West Paces Ferry Shopping Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The group marched 3.2 miles to the Governor’s Mansion in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The march was organized by students of local private schools and included a peaceful demonstration outside the Governor’s Mansion before returning to the shopping center.

Pensacola, Florida | Dania Kalaji, News Contributor

Following the death of George Floyd, hundreds gathered at Graffiti Bridge on June 6, 2020 to protest lives lost to police brutality. Protesters chanted, “No justice, no peace, no racist police” as thousands of cars drove by under the bridge honking in support. Crowds gathered for days, and Pensacola's mayor, Grover C. Robinson IV, spoke at one of the demonstrations. Protest organizers set up food, snacks and water to sustain protesters in the heat.

