PHOTOS: Services for homeless in Athens adapt to COVID-19

homeless:covid 001.jpg

A staff member walks in the door past lines of tape on the floor spaced out every six feet in Athens’s Salvation Army dining room on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)

 Taylor Gerlach

The COVID-19 outbreak has altered the landscape of Athens, especially within the homeless population. Food pantries and shelters across the city were forced to adapt to changes due to the virus. In 2018, Athens-Clarke County recorded an estimated 212 people experiencing homelessness — most of whom rely on the resources provided by these community resources.

Services for people experiencing homelessness in Athens have been modified to accommodate safety and health precautions. From hand-washing stations to social distancing in emergency shelters, The Red & Black photo desk documented how the outbreak is affecting the homeless in Athens.

homeless:covid 023.jpg

Most chairs remain stacked against the wall in the Salvation Army dining room in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The organization has kept their dining room open but decreased the amount of people allowed inside at once to observe social distancing. (Photo/Caroline Head)

Ten hand-washing stations have been installed around Athens, most near bus stops and other places people frequently congregate. These stations were installed by the Advantage Behavioral Health Systems in Athens to provide everyone with a place to wash their hands.

At the Advantage Homeless Day Service Center on North Avenue, services look different now. Social worker John Burch said the organization received a grant that allows them to expand weekend hours for six weeks, permitting people to schedule appointments for showers and laundry every day of the week.

To make space for social distancing, the number of people allowed inside the building has been limited. Usually, five people would be allowed to do laundry each day, but now they can only admit three each day. Additionally, there is a limit of ten people inside the building at all times.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, Advantage Homeless Day Service Center has been seeing 60 to 70 people come through their doors each day, which is higher than usual, Burch said.

To keep volunteers and clients safe, the organization is handing out cloth masks, requiring all staff to wear masks, taking the temperature of everyone at the door before they enter and distributing donations, such as Creature Comforts’s hand sanitizer.

“All our community partners have been amazing in supporting us during this time,” Burch said. He said donations have been looking different. People haven’t been donating or volunteering like normal due to shelter-in-place orders and health concerns, but some donors have gotten creative and gifted necessary supplies through Amazon.

Down North Avenue at Bigger Vision, day-to-day operations have also transformed.

Instead of opening their dining room for dinner, the organization serves to-go meals at 6 p.m. to those who call and pre-register. Community members and businesses donate these meals to Bigger Vision.

homeless:covid 012.jpg

Bigger Vision staff members, David (left) and Jason (right) receive a meal donation from the Jarrett family. David and Jason load the food onto a cart to take back inside the shelter and serve into to-go boxes for their registered guests to pick up. (Photo/Caroline Head)

Staff members pack about 40 meals per day and hand out individually wrapped silverware and cloth masks. People can return the silverware and masks each day to be washed and sanitized.

To allow for proper social distancing, the shelter permits 15 people inside the bunk room each night, as opposed to the usual 34 beds. Staff members said the beds have been full every night and usually have to turn people away for both food and beds. To reserve a bed and/or meal, guests must call starting at 4 p.m. each day, and services are given on a first come, first served basis.

homeless:covid 016.jpg

Athens’s Bigger Vision emergency shelter has limited the number of people they admit in the shelter at night in order to observe social distancing in the bunk room. Every other bunk is used allowing for 15 people per night a bed. (Photo/Caroline Head)

Tracey Weaver, the Salvation Army of Athens case manager, said while the shelter and meal services have not closed, they have implemented modifications to accommodate COVID-19 precautions. Their shelter is operating with reduced capacity and required temperature checks.

homeless:covid 017.jpg

Most chairs remain stacked against the wall in the Salvation Army dining room in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The organization has kept their dining room open but decreased the amount of people allowed inside at once to observe social distancing. (Photo/Caroline Head)

Like Bigger Vision, the Salvation Army of Athens is also serving to-go meals. Staff and guests staying at the shelter are the only people allowed in the dining room for sit-down meals, and most chairs remain stacked against the wall to limit close contact among guests.

