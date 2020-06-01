PHOTOS: Services for homeless in Athens adapt to COVID-19

Most chairs remain stacked against the wall in the Salvation Army dining room in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The organization has kept their dining room open but decreased the amount of people allowed inside at once to observe social distancing. (Photo/Caroline Head)
Bigger Vision staff members, David (left) and Jason (right) receive a meal donation from the Jarrett family. David and Jason load the food onto a cart to take back inside the shelter and serve into to-go boxes for their registered guests to pick up. (Photo/Caroline Head)
Athens’s Bigger Vision emergency shelter has limited the number of people they admit in the shelter at night in order to observe social distancing in the bunk room. Every other bunk is used allowing for 15 people per night a bed. (Photo/Caroline Head)
The COVID-19 outbreak has altered the landscape of Athens, especially within the homeless population. Food pantries and shelters across the city were forced to adapt to changes due to the virus. In 2018, Athens-Clarke County recorded an estimated 212 people experiencing homelessness — most of whom rely on the resources provided by these community resources.
Services for people experiencing homelessness in Athens have been modified to accommodate safety and health precautions. From hand-washing stations to social distancing in emergency shelters, The Red & Black photo desk documented how the outbreak is affecting the homeless in Athens.
Ten hand-washing stations have been installed around Athens, most near bus stops and other places people frequently congregate. These stations were installed by the Advantage Behavioral Health Systems in Athens to provide everyone with a place to wash their hands.
One of 10 hand washing stations installed around the Athens area by Advantage Behavioral Health Systems in light of COVID-19 to help keep the homeless population safer during this time stands on the sidewalk in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Advantage also runs a day shelter equipped with showers and laundry appliances for those in need to use upon appointment. (Photo/Caroline Head)
At the Advantage Homeless Day Service Center on North Avenue, services look different now. Social worker John Burch said the organization received a grant that allows them to expand weekend hours for six weeks, permitting people to schedule appointments for showers and laundry every day of the week.
To make space for social distancing, the number of people allowed inside the building has been limited. Usually, five people would be allowed to do laundry each day, but now they can only admit three each day. Additionally, there is a limit of ten people inside the building at all times.
Signs posted on the door of Athens-based Advantage Homeless Day Service Center on North Avenue in light of COVID-19. Advantage received a grant allowing them to stay open on the weekends for 6 weeks during the pandemic to provide showers and laundry services to the Athens community. (Photo/Caroline Head)
A staff member mops the floor inside Athens’s Advantage Homeless Day Service Center on North Avenue on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The organization has received donations of health supplies such as masks, gloves, alcohol wipes, and hand sanitizer to use and distribute as they continue to operate during the pandemic. (Photo/Caroline Head)
Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, Advantage Homeless Day Service Center has been seeing 60 to 70 people come through their doors each day, which is higher than usual, Burch said.
To keep volunteers and clients safe, the organization is handing out cloth masks, requiring all staff to wear masks, taking the temperature of everyone at the door before they enter and distributing donations, such as Creature Comforts’s hand sanitizer.
Due to COVID-19, Athens’ Advantage Day Shelter on North Avenue has acquired donations of health supplies such as masks, gloves, alcohol wipes, and hand sanitizer to use and distribute as they continue to operate during the pandemic. /Caroline Head
Creature Comforts, one of Advantage’s community partners, donated cases of their housemade hand sanitizer for the shlether to use. The staff at Advantage put the sanitizer in spray bottles for guests to use on their hands or spray on belongings they wish to disinfect. /Caroline Head
A touchless thermometer lays on the counter at Advantage Day Shelter in Athens, Georgia on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The organization started screening anyone who walks in their door by taking their temperature and asking questions about their health conditions in the last 24 hours. /Caroline Head
“All our community partners have been amazing in supporting us during this time,” Burch said. He said donations have been looking different. People haven’t been donating or volunteering like normal due to shelter-in-place orders and health concerns, but some donors have gotten creative and gifted necessary supplies through Amazon.
Down North Avenue at Bigger Vision, day-to-day operations have also transformed.
Instead of opening their dining room for dinner, the organization serves to-go meals at 6 p.m. to those who call and pre-register. Community members and businesses donate these meals to Bigger Vision.
Staff members pack about 40 meals per day and hand out individually wrapped silverware and cloth masks. People can return the silverware and masks each day to be washed and sanitized.
At the onset of the pandemic Athens’s Bigger Vision Shelter closed their dining room and started serving meals in takeaway containers. Staff members Jason and David prepare the meals to hand out each evening. The shelter is offering a limited number of beds in their shelter, to observe social distancing, every night to the first that call and register. (Photo/Caroline Head)
To allow for proper social distancing, the shelter permits 15 people inside the bunk room each night, as opposed to the usual 34 beds. Staff members said the beds have been full every night and usually have to turn people away for both food and beds. To reserve a bed and/or meal, guests must call starting at 4 p.m. each day, and services are given on a first come, first served basis.
Tracey Weaver, the Salvation Army of Athens case manager, said while the shelter and meal services have not closed, they have implemented modifications to accommodate COVID-19 precautions. Their shelter is operating with reduced capacity and required temperature checks.
Like Bigger Vision, the Salvation Army of Athens is also serving to-go meals. Staff and guests staying at the shelter are the only people allowed in the dining room for sit-down meals, and most chairs remain stacked against the wall to limit close contact among guests.
Bobby, a guest in Athens's Salvation Army dining room, eats dinner while conversing from six feet away from others on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)
Bobby, a guest in Athens's Salvation Army dining room, eats dinner while conversing from six feet away from others on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)
A guest eats dinner in Athens’s Salvation Army dining room on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Photo/Caroline Head)
